Conti Federal’s Warrior LeanTM Construction Management System Exceeds Expectations

Conti Federal Services, a leading U.S. government construction and engineering firm specializing in complex critical infrastructure, disaster response and recovery, and environmental remediation projects, continues to deliver projects on-time and on-budget using their Warrior Lean TM construction management system, which was designed to facilitate project planning and delivery.
The Warrior Lean construction management system consists of four elements that combine key principles of lean construction with maneuver warfare tactics to drive significant performance improvement on project planning and delivery:
- Alignment: By engaging key stakeholders at the onset and throughout the project, this step drives mission congruence, collaboration, and communication, among all parties.
- Assessment: Consistent and transparent communication ensures early identification of risks and areas of opportunity, allowing sufficient time to develop strategies to realize time and cost savings.
- Planning: Tapping into proven lean construction methodologies such as pull planning and the PDCA (Plan – Do – Check – Act) cycle, project schedules are continually assessed to ensure on-time delivery.
- Execution: Layering in maneuver warfare and the OODA (Observe – Orient – Decide – Act) loop incorporates a critical thinking and execution component that ensures team members are equipped and enabled to make decisions in the field quickly as issues arise or conditions change.
“We’ve brought a warfighter mentality to the construction industry in the development of our proprietary Warrior Lean construction management system,” said Lou Zecca, Chief Operating Officer, Conti Federal Services. “As we have begun implementing this approach in a range of challenging projects, we are seeing immediate, positive results in terms of reduction in lead time, improved risk mitigation and heightened success. Ultimately, Warrior Lean’s ‘Field Ready Always’ approach allows us to not just complete a project successfully, but to add value to our projects by aligning the sharp decision-making prowess of the military to the requirements of the overall mission.”
By employing the Warrior Lean construction management system during a recent runway construction project, the team was able to yield a 50% reduction in the project schedule. Similarly, successful implementation of Conti Federal’s Warrior Lean construction management system during a key element of a groundwater remediation project increased productivity by nearly eight times.
About Conti Federal Services
Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and engineering company with roots dating back 115 years. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, on time and on budget. Conti Federal specializes in disaster preparedness and recovery, classified and secure construction, critical infrastructure and environmental remediation. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to their core values of safety, integrity, and compliance.
