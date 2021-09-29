AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2021--
Continental started 150 years ago making combs and other rubber products. The 15 decades since then has been a journey of innovation and impact. The technology company has changed the way people and goods are moved and created across the world. As its 150-year anniversary approaches on October 8, Continental is celebrating its past and looking to the future.
“Since 1871, Continental has been committed to changing the world,” said Samir Salman, CEO of Continental North America. “It’s an honor to be part of a team that stretches six generations to when the first car wasn’t even a thought. The spirit of innovation drives Continental - from our early days of producing rubber horseshoes to our cutting-edge technology that is making our roads safer and our journeys more comfortable.”
Continental has created many opportunities to learn about its storied history of innovation and impact at 150 years of Continental. Resources available for visitors include:
- Historical Anniversary Publication: Readers can walk through Continental's past to learn about its growth from a risky start-up business to a global brand.
- Momentous Photo Stories: Every individual image paints a special story about key events in the company’s history. It spans Continental’s early days developing tennis balls to its work today equipping some of the largest and most important stadiums in the world with its coatings and upholstery.
- Timeline of Milestones: Visitors will learn about major moments in the company’s history. The journey covers how the company went from manufacturing hoofers, rubber balls, and hard rubber combs in 1871 to now developing sustainable tire, mobility, and manufacturing products.
Continental leaders are also available for interviews to discuss the company’s 150-year history of innovation and impact, and what the next 150 years could look like.
Additional historical resources and references can be accessed on the Continental website.
Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent, and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2020, Continental generated sales of €37.7 billion and currently employs around 193,000 people in 58 countries and markets. In 2021, the company celebrates its 150th anniversary.
