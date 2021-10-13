DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021--
The "Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market Research Report by Type, Design, Demographics, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market size was estimated at USD 572.14 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 618.67 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.47% reaching USD 931.93 million by 2026.
In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The analyst's ongoing research amplifies their research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward.
The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.
It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing evidence of traumas, joint replacement, and joint reconstruction surgeries for arthroplasty
- Benefits associated with the continuous passive motion devices
Restraints
- High cost associated with the devices
Opportunities
- Rise in the penetration of rehabilitation services
- Emergence of smart CPM devices with real-time monitoring & adjustment
Challenges
- Use of hip joint rehabilitation in the field allows no optimal movement of the hip joint
- Fluctuating medical reimbursement policy
Companies Mentioned
- Bharat Medical Systems
- Bio-med Inc.
- BTL Corporate
- Chattanooga
- Chinesport S.P.A Cap.
- Comfortland Medical
- Contego Medical, LLC
- DJO Global, Inc
- Furniss Corporation
- Kinetec Medical Products UK Ltd.
- Kinex Medical Company
- KLC Service Inc
- Mettler Electronics Corp.
- Oped Medical
- Rimec S.R.L.
- Surgi-care, Inc.
- Therapeutic Solutions Inc
