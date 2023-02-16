CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Convergent Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, announced the titles of posters evaluating its lead asset, CONV01-α (225Ac−J591), a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted monoclonal antibody linked to Ac-225 (225Ac), that will be presented at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium happening in a hybrid mode at San Francisco, February 16-18.
Poster presentations will focus on two ongoing clinical studies, a trials-in-progress update from NCT04506567, and a data update from NCT04946370, that are both currently investigating CONV01-α (225Ac−J591) in patients with progressive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and are led by Principal Investigator Dr. Scott T. Tagawa, Professor of Medicine in Urology at Weill Cornell Medicine.
Poster Details:
Abstract Number: TPS288
Abstract Title: A phase I/II dose-escalation study of fractionated 225Ac-J591 for progressive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) in patients with prior treatment with 177Lu-PSMA.
Poster Session: Trials in Progress
Poster Bd #: Q10
Presenter: Jones T. Nauseef, MD, PhD
Abstract Number: 181
Abstract Title: Phase I results of a phase I/II study of pembrolizumab and AR signaling inhibitor (ARSI) with 225Ac-J591.
Poster Session A: Prostate Cancer
Poster Bd #: F18
Presenter: Michael Philip Sun, MD
About Convergent Therapeutics, Inc.
Convergent Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceutical therapies for prostate and other cancers. The company's proprietary technology was developed by Dr. Neil Bander, Professor of Urologic Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine, and licensed to Convergent by Cornell University. CONV01-α, a monoclonal antibody conjugated to actinium-225 (Ac-225), a radioactive alpha particle emitter, was specifically designed to bind to the prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA). A key functional feature of CONV01-α is that once bound to PSMA, it becomes internalized, thereby delivering its powerful radioactive payload directly into prostate cancer cells, minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue. CONV01-α would be the first radioantibody approved for the use of Ac-225 in cancer treatment. For more information, please visit www.convergentrx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
