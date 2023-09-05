Cooke Announces the New SP3 Full Frame Cine Lens Line; More Info at B&H Photo

No matter how much filmmaking continues to innovate and progress, we always have an appreciation for nostalgia. Older, classic lens series being used in modern film projects is a never-ending trend but does not come without its own unique issues. Now, with the release of the new SP3 Full Frame Cine Lenses, Cooke invites you to partake in this nostalgia with these Speed Panchro-inspired lenses, which have been optimized for your mirrorless camera.