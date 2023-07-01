Cookies Baltimore at Federal Hill Now Open for Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 1, 2023--
Located at 35 E Cross St in Federal Hill, the only Cookies cannabis dispensary in Maryland is now open.
Cookies Baltimore storefront, located in Federal Hill. Must be 21 years or older to view this content (Photo courtesy of Cookies Baltimore)
Adults 21 years or older with a valid government issued ID can now legally purchase cannabis at the dispensary every day between 10am to 10pm. The dispensary will offer a streamlined experience to medical marijuana patients during all operating hours. Parking is available directly South of the dispensary in the West St. Garage.
The dispensary temporarily closed last month, to make some improvements, which were completed in time for July 1st. The company reminds everyone that the public consumption of cannabis is still illegal under Maryland law.
“We’re thrilled that the Cookies Baltimore dispensary is a part of this momentous day and we look forward to serving our patient and customer base,” said Tommy Nafso, CEO and Founder of Noxx.
Maryland voters legalized adult-use (recreational) marijuana for adults 21 and older in November, 2023.
To learn more about Cookies Baltimore, visit baltimore.cookies.co.
