COPE Health Solutions, a national tech-enabled services firm powering success in risk arrangements and development of the future workforce for payers and providers, is proud to announce the addition of a new Principal & SVP, Dan Serrano. Dan has deep financial and operational experience in value-based payment arrangements including global risk for all lines of business. He will be leading teams to engage with our provider, risk bearing organization and health plan clients through advisory, implementation and MSO co-source engagements and long-term collaborative arrangements.
“Dan brings deep expertise and extensive experience, having worked in CFO and other executive level roles in health plans, AMC health systems and IPAs with a focus on building the required foundation and providing operational leadership to ensure success in all types of risk arrangements. He has direct experience as a client using our Analytics for Risk Contracting tool to improve financial and quality performance,” says Elizabeth DuBois, Principal & COO of COPE Health Solutions. “We are very pleased to welcome Dan to our team.”
Prior to COPE Health Solutions, Serrano served as Senior Vice President of Finance at CareAbout, a private equity backed startup, focused on driving performance for primary care physicians. He also was the vice president of value & risk-based contracting at Mt. Sinai Health System, where he worked to align contracting, operational performance, and network strategy for employed and voluntary physician groups. Serrano also served formerly as Vice President of Commercial Products at Healthfirst, Market Chief Financial Officer at ChenMed, and Mid-Atlantic Region Chief Financial Officer at Aetna, where he focused on driving strategic financial decisions by analyzing the value drivers for each of the stakeholders across the industry.
COPE Health Solutions also welcomes John Perry as its newest Principal & Chief Revenue Officer. Perry is a health care executive with over 20 years of experience and has a track record of high achievement in his health care endeavors aligning operational and financial incentives for better patient outcomes, including as an entrepreneur, CEO, investor, board member. Perry most recently led VBC & Prometheus partnerships at Change Healthcare, and Vice President at Signify Health (Remedy Partners) and previously was CEO of Accresa (Capitation Payment Technology) and Majors Medical (DME Home Health) and Managing Director of Employer Direct Healthcare (Commercial Bundled Surgery) and began his career as an analyst associate at Morgan Stanley.
“John comes to us with extensive experience growing companies that blend analytics platforms and capabilities with advisory expertise, wrap-around products and solutions. He will be working closely with our team of experts and our clients to grow our value creating relationships,” says Allen Miller, Principal & CEO and founder of COPE Health Solutions. “We are very pleased to welcome John to our team.”
About COPE Health Solutions
COPE Health Solutions is a COPE Health Solutions is a national tech enabled services firm powering success in risk arrangements and development of the future workforce for payers and providers. Our multidisciplinary team provides payers and providers with the experience, capabilities and tools needed to plan for, design, implement and support strategy development and execution, de-risking the roadmap to advanced value-based payment and a sustainable workforce.
Our Analytics for Risk Contracting (ARC) population health analytics and workflow platform enables us to work collaboratively with clients, from advisory to collaborative MSO co-source engagements, to power success in risk arrangements
We are driven by our passion to help transform health care delivery, align financial incentives to support population health management and build the workforce needed for value-based care.
