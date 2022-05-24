STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2022--
Copyleaks, a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform known for identifying the authenticity of text, today announced that it secured $6 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Israeli venture capital firm JAL Ventures, reaching $7.75 million in total capital raised. The funding will enable Copyleaks to expand its presence across industries, safeguard its intellectual property, and continue to provide cutting-edge AI solutions that offer comprehensive content authentication.
“This latest round of funding is truly a testament to our hardworking, dedicated team and proof that we are so much more than a plagiarism detector. Within the past year, we’ve been able to triple our size, work with leading organizations like Oakland University, SEMrush and UNICEF, and demonstrate how next-generation language AI can make the leap from academic institutions to widespread, real-world adoption,” said Alon Yamin, CEO and founding partner, Copyleaks. “We look forward to growing the number of developers on our team and, in turn, evolving our essential, scalable technology for leading organizations worldwide.”
Copyleaks has continued to revamp plagiarism detection methods over the past several years, proving that the company’s technology is unmatched against previous methodologies. Its online service and application program interface (API) currently provides originality detection solutions for both the education and business markets, along with offering an automated grading tool that seamlessly analyzes open-ended standardized tests based on one’s predetermined grading scale. With its latest round of funding, Copyleaks’ main differentiator will be the ability to distinguish plagiarism across languages, such as from English to Spanish, and scan for a writer’s stylistic voice. It also aims to assist more enterprise clients in a variety of previously untapped markets like legal, media and cybersecurity.
“Copyleaks is a clear technology leader in the space of text analysis and plagiarism detection. Its use of artificial intelligence allows for a very comprehensive text originality analysis, copyright infringement detection and AI grading. While plagiarism detection has obvious benefits in the education market, there are many other use cases in the enterprise sector that this technology is already addressing," said David Sikorsky, Venture Partner, JAL Ventures. "We are very excited to support Copyleaks and its two founders as they continue to grow at a fast pace and improve upon an already impressive technology."
About Copyleaks
Copyleaks is an artificial intelligence-powered plagiarism detection solution that identifies and tracks plagiarized content online. Through advanced algorithms, the Copyleaks plagiarism detection platform searches content on billions of web pages, websites, and online databases, and provides comprehensive, accurate results of similar content, including paraphrased content, in 100+ languages, as well as source code. Copyleaks provides a full solution for education and publishers including an AI-based grading tool for large volumes of essays and the ability to detect if source code has been copied with the Codeleaks tool. Copyleaks is available for educational institutes of all sizes, from private and public K-12 schools, universities, and other academic institutions. For more information on Copyleaks, please visit: https://copyleaks.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005281/en/
CONTACT: Ashley Rea
KEYWORD: CONNECTICUT UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY PUBLISHING OTHER TECHNOLOGY COMMUNICATIONS SOFTWARE OTHER EDUCATION UNIVERSITY PRIMARY/SECONDARY EDUCATION
SOURCE: Copyleaks
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/24/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 05/24/2022 08:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005281/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.