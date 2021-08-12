NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.1 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Norwood, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.
The drug developer posted revenue of $136,600 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $137,000, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $834,000.
The company's shares closed at $1.33. A year ago, they were trading at $6.96.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRBP