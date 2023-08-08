NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.8 million in its second quarter.
The Norwood, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.05 per share.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRBP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.