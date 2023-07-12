SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2023--
Cordillera Investment Partners, L.P. (“Cordillera”), an investment management firm that exclusively invests in niche, non-correlated assets, today announced it has completed fundraising for Cordillera Investment Fund III, L.P. (the “Fund”) with $443 million of commitments from institutional allocators. It is the firm’s largest close in its near ten-year history. The Fund will be managed by the firm’s three co-managing partners Chris Heller, Ashley Marks and Agustin ‘Gus’ Araya.
Founded in 2014, Cordillera seeks to identify ‘alternative alternatives’ before they become overcapitalized within the institutional investment community. Cordillera employs differentiated proprietary direct deal structuring to uncover non-traditional, untapped alpha that has the upside potential to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns, while also offering significant diversification benefits for investors. Some of the investments the firm has made since its inception include whiskey aging, boat marinas, environmental markets, wireless spectrum licenses, among others.
“We are grateful for the commitments we’ve received from our new and existing LPs for our largest fund to date, which reinforces investor interest and confidence in non-correlated assets as a compelling diversifier in their portfolios,” said Heller. “The competition for alpha is high and we believe the opportunities with the greatest potential for growth over the long term can be found in the untapped sectors of the global economy, which are ripe for capital. We look forward to continuing to uncover these investment opportunities, partnering with our operating teams to drive growth and with our investors who have entrusted us with their capital.”
True to its investment philosophy, Fund III will focus exclusively on direct investments in niche, non-correlated assets, primarily in the United States. The Fund is targeting twelve deals and has already made eight direct investments in companies including Galway Sustainable Capital (ESG), Suntex Marina Investors (boat marinas) and Made In Network (short form video content), as well as in assets that include wireless spectrum licenses and whiskey barrels.
The Fund’s investor base spans endowments and foundations, family offices, registered investment advisors and other institutional investors. Cordillera welcomed its first non-U.S. LPs to the Fund, in conjunction with previous investors recommitting capital.
Ropes and Gray LLP served as fund formation counsel. Cordillera did not engage a placement agent in connection with the formation of the Fund.
About Cordillera Investment Partners
Cordillera Investment Partners is an investment management firm focused on investing in niche, non-correlated assets. Its investments are generally in sectors that are misunderstood, undercapitalized and uncorrelated with traditional assets. Cordillera manages over $1.5 billion of capital on behalf of endowments, foundations, family offices, wealth advisors and other institutional investors. For more information on Cordillera, please visit www.cordillera-ip.com.
