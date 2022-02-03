TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2022--
Toronto-based real estate development company, Core Development Group (Core), recently announced the appointment of Mark Benoit to the position of Vice President of Design and Construction.
Core Development Group appoints Mark Benoit as Vice President of Design and Construction (Photo: Business Wire)
He will be responsible for the oversight and management of design and construction on all Core multi-family residential and purpose-built rental developments. All of Core’s projects feature geothermal and other green technologies to further the company’s commitment to building more sustainable and innovative future-proof communities.
“Mark comes to Core with an extensive record of achievement in architectural design and construction. He will be a great asset to the firm as we continue to expand our real estate portfolio throughout the GTA, bringing much needed housing supply and different housing types to the market,” said Bryan Nykoliation, President of Core Development Group.
Core’s successful closure of multiple land acquisitions this past year in addition to several others slated for closure in 2022 has allowed the company to increasingly scale up its operations. Benoit will join a fast-growing team at Core responsible for facilitating the development of a growing number of projects under management.
“I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic and innovative team at Core Development Group as we begin to plan, develop and ultimately break ground on new multi-family and purpose-built rental developments across Toronto,” said Benoit.
Prior to joining Core, Benoit served as Founder and President of MBCM, a boutique multidisciplinary consultancy firm responsible for the strategic design, development and delivery of over $1 billion in mixed-use developments located throughout Canada, the United States and the Caribbean. Benoit is an award-winning, registered architect licensed in both Canada and the United States.
During the course of his 30 year tenure in architecture and design, Benoit was awarded numerous accolades for his work on notable projects including awards for both Best Development and Leading Resort for The Landings Saint Lucia as well as winning the For-Profit Large Scale Development award for The Westin Medical Centre.
Benoit holds a B.Sc Honours in Geophysics from the University of Manitoba as well as a Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Design and a Masters of Architecture from Dalhousie University.
About Core Development Group
Core Development Group is a Toronto-based real estate development company that actively sources, develops and manages a wide range of residential real estate projects. The company takes a holistic approach to development and offers a comprehensive range of development and project management services to their clients and partners. Core’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Avanew, focuses on acquiring and developing both urban and suburban rental assets to address the growing demand for more affordable residential living alternatives throughout Ontario. For more information, visit: coredevelopment.ca.
