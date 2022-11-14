CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022--
Chicago-based Core Spaces (“Core” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated residential real estate developer, owner, and operator, today announced it has taken meaningful steps to strengthen its leadership team and realign its organizational structure to advance its long-term strategic growth plans.
Jennifer Holmes, Chief Financial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Jennifer Holmes, an industry veteran with 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, has joined Core as its Chief Financial Officer. She was most recently Chief Accounting Officer at Urban Edge Properties, a NYSE-listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities. Jen graduated from the University of Wisconsin — Madison with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance, and is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
Dan Goldberg, President at Core, said, “We are so excited to welcome Jen Holmes to the Core Spaces team and are proud to recognize the significant contributions of other key, senior executives across the organization. The addition of Jen is an important step towards building a diverse, world-class leadership team as we transform our business. Equipped with industry specialists, talented experts, and a thriving team culture, Core is well-positioned to continue to deliver next level experiences for our people and communities. Congratulations to our dedicated Core team members on their achievements, and we are thrilled to begin this new chapter.”
In conjunction with Jen’s hire, Core also announced that Christine Richards has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Chris will oversee the operations, revenue optimization, research and strategy, people, technology, and asset management teams. Chris joined Core in April 2021 and most recently served as President, Property Management.
The recent series of leadership changes continue to solidify the path forward for Core, with a laser focus on advancing the firm’s purpose-driven culture, deep connection with residents and partners, and commitment to innovation.
Marc Lifshin, CEO and Founder added: “Core Spaces was founded on the principle that having the right people and culture will inspire our team to do what they love and create spaces where people can lead their best lives. These leadership changes reflect the significant growth and success our company has achieved and will push us to even greater heights as we seek to reimagine how people live and interact with the world around them. Jen and Chris are proven leaders in their respective fields, embody the values we champion at Core, and bring significant expertise, as well as a passion for our brands, that will drive our business forward as we collectively work towards our commitment of inventing the future of living.”
About Core Spaces
Core Spaces is a vertically integrated company focused on acquiring, developing, and managing residential properties that create a better life for everyone under our roof. From world-class amenities and progressive design to client service with a hospitality-driven approach, Core Spaces provides living spaces and services that create a better daily life for its residents. Its projects are thoughtfully designed, customized, developed, and managed to create extraordinary lifestyle experiences that are as unique as their respective markets. Since its founding in 2010, Core has consistently delivered award-winning developments in top markets across the country. It currently owns and/or manages 45 properties nationwide – totaling over 22,000 units and beds – and has a pipeline of over 40,000 units and beds in various stages of development and acquisition. For more information, visit www.corespaces.com.
