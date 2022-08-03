Cornerstone Building Brands Signs CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Commitment

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--
Cornerstone Building Brands, the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, has joined the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion TM, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Cornerstone Building Brands President and CEO Rose Lee joins more than 2,000 other CEOs in making the milestone pledge.
“Cornerstone Building Brands is a people-centric workplace, and we’re proud to be creating a culture that values and respects diverse backgrounds, experiences and ideas,” said Lee.
With this important pledge, Cornerstone Building Brands commits to creating a company where diverse perspectives and experiences are celebrated, all associates are respected, and employees are encouraged to engage in discussions and activities that help build a more inclusive workplace and demonstrate our commitment to building better communities.
“We have a responsibility to join the many other companies in playing a meaningful part in enabling a more inclusive work environment and therefore a more inclusive world,” added Lee. “Cornerstone Building Brands is committed to enabling our associates to be their very best in a work environment that is inclusive and equitable for all employees.”
To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com.
About Cornerstone Building Brands
Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair and remodel markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems, and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes more than 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are deeply embedded in our culture, and we are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.
About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion
CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion TM is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together over 2,000 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com.
