The "Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors - Pipeline Insight, 2022" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors pipeline landscape.
It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Report Highlights
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches for Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors.
Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors Emerging Drugs
PF 07321332: Pfizer
PF-07321332 is a SARS-CoV-2-3CL protease inhibitor being developed by Pfizer. Pfizer recently initiated a trial to test PF-07321332 for the Prevention of COVID-19. The phase II/III Evaluation of Protease Inhibition for COVID-19 in Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (EPIC-PEP) trial will test PF-07321332 in up to 2,660 adults aged 18 and older who live in the same household as someone with a confirmed symptomatic COVID-19 infection. It is also being evaluated in another trial of symptomatic, non-hospitalized adult patients with COVID-19.
S-217622: Shionogi
S-217622 is a 3CL protease inhibitor discovered by Shionogi. SARS-CoV-2 has an enzyme called 3CL protease, which is essential for the duplication of the virus. S-217622 suppresses the duplication of SARS-CoV-2 by selectively inhibiting 3CL protease. In non-clinical trials using SARS-CoV-2 infected animals, it has been confirmed that the viral load is rapidly and significantly reduced. In the Japanese phase 1 clinical trial that just started, we will confirm the pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability of this drug in healthy adults.
Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the different Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report.
Major Players working on Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors
There are approx. 10+ key companies which are developing the Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors. The companies which have their Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase II/III include, Pfizer.
Pipeline Development Activities
The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors drugs.
Current Scenario and Emerging Therapies:
- How many companies are developing Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors drugs?
- How many Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Key Players
- Pfizer
- Shionogi
- SyneuRx International (Taiwan) corp
- AB Science
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- Acrivon Therapeutics
- Exscientia
- Arbutus Biopharma
- Cortexyme
- Aligos Therapeutics
- SOM Biotech
Key Products
- PF 07321332
- S-217622
- Pentarlandir
- PF 07304814
- MPI 8
- Masitinib
- MPI 1121
- ACR 368
- COR 803
- ALG-097111
- Eravacycline
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors: Overview
- Structure
- Mechanism of Action
Pipeline Therapeutics
- Comparative Analysis
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type
- Assessment by Stage and Product Type
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors - Analytical Perspective
Late Stage Products (Phase III and II/III)
- Comparative Analysis
PF 07321332: Pfizer
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
Pentarlandir: SyneuRx
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Early Stage Products (Phase I)
- Comparative Analysis
S 217622: Shionogi
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
MPI 8: Sorrento Therapeutics
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors Key Companies
Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors Key Products
Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors- Unmet Needs
Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors- Market Drivers and Barriers
Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors Analyst Views
Coronavirus-3C-like-proteinase inhibitors Key Companies
Appendix
