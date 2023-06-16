Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports May 2023 Passenger Traffic

2-Year Passenger Traffic Monthly Performance

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 16, 2023--

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 29.6% YoY increase in passenger traffic in May 2023, reaching 97.9% of May 2019 levels.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2022)

Statistics

May'23

May'22

% Var.

 

YTD’23

YTD'22

% Var.

 

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

3,735

2,966

25.9%

 

17,867

14,394

24.1%

 

International Passengers (thousands)

2,296

1,749

31.3%

 

10,694

6,873

55.6%

 

Transit Passengers (thousands)

550

363

51.8%

 

2,873

2,179

31.8%

 

Total Passengers (thousands)

6,581

5,077

29.6%

 

31,434

23,446

34.1%

 

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

31.6

30.8

2.6%

 

146.7

141.4

3.7%

 

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

72.6

61.1

18.7%

 

341.7

276.2

23.7%

 

 

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2019)

Statistics

May'23

May'19

% Var.

 

YTD’23

YTD'19 (1)(2)

% Var.

 

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

3,735

3,768

-0.9%

 

17,867

19,047

-6.2%

 

International Passengers (thousands)

2,296

2,332

-1.6%

 

10,694

11,392

-6.1%

 

Transit Passengers (thousands)

550

621

-11.4%

 

2,873

3,515

-18.3%

 

Total Passengers (thousands)

6,581

6,721

-2.1%

 

31,434

33,954

-7.4%

 

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

31.6

35.5

-11.0%

 

146.7

177.7

-17.5%

 

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

72.6

70.5

2.9%

 

341.7

351.7

-2.8%

 

(1)

Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.

(2)

Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic grew 29.6% compared to the same month of 2022, supported by the ongoing recovery in travel demand after the Covid-19 pandemic and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached 97.9% of May 2019 levels, up from 95.4% posted in April, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 98.4% and 99.1% of May 2019 levels, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 34.7% YoY and surpassing, for the first time, pre-pandemic volumes, by 0.8%. International passenger traffic reached 81.5% of pre-pandemic levels, slightly above the 80.6% recorded in April, while domestic passenger traffic surpassed May 2019 pre-pandemic levels by 10.2%. On April 14, the Company inaugurated a state of the art new departures terminal at Ezeiza Airport, with capacity to serve up to 30 million passengers per year.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 15.1% versus the same month of 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic levels, total traffic stood at 97.9% of May 2019, slightly down from 98.1% in April. International passenger traffic, which accounted for 80% of total traffic, reached 99.0% of May 2019 levels, in line with the 98.9% recorded in April.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 23.7% YoY, and reached 97.2% of May 2019 volumes, up from 89.3% in April. Domestic traffic, which accounted for almost two thirds of total traffic, surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 3.4%, whereas transit passengers reached 86.4% of May 2019 levels, up from 76.9% in April.

In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, which is largely international, increased 27.6% YoY and reached 84.4% of May 2019 levels, down from 90.6% in April, when traffic volumes benefited from the Easter holiday.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 13.2% YoY and surpassed pre-pandemic volumes by 10.0%. Both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 14.9% and 4.8%, respectively.

In Armenia, passenger traffic increased by 66.0% YoY and surpassed the pre-pandemic levels of May 2019 by 78.3%, thus sustaining a solid recovery trend.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 2.6% YoY to 89.0% of May 2019 levels, or 90.0% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Uruguay stood at 95.7%, Ecuador at 89.7%, Argentina at 88.6%, and Brazil at 70.1%. Over 70% of cargo volume originated in Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay.

Aircraft movements increased 18.7% YoY and exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 2.9%, or by 7.2% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. All the countries of operations, except Ecuador, exceeded May 2019 pre-pandemic levels. Aircraft movements in Ecuador stood at 99.3%.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2022)

 

May'23

May'22

% Var.

 

YTD'23

YTD'22

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina (1)

3,441

2,554

34.7%

 

17,025

12,167

39.9%

Italy

767

666

15.1%

 

2,785

2,044

36.3%

Brazil

1,392

1,125

23.7%

 

6,957

6,043

15.1%

Uruguay

139

109

27.6%

 

795

544

46.2%

Ecuador

409

361

13.2%

 

1,987

1,607

23.6%

Armenia

433

261

66.0%

 

1,884

1,041

81.0%

TOTAL

6,581

5,077

29.6%

 

31,434

23,446

34.1%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

Argentina

16,775

15,729

6.6%

 

75,614

75,677

-0.1%

Italy

1,207

1,276

-5.4%

 

5,573

6,278

-11.2%

Brazil

5,332

5,301

0.6%

 

26,083

23,615

10.5%

Uruguay (2)

2,549

4,279

-40.4%

 

13,116

14,527

-9.7%

Ecuador

2,912

2,858

1.9%

 

13,705

14,921

-8.1%

Armenia

2,790

1,322

111.0%

 

12,576

6,412

96.1%

TOTAL

31,564

30,765

2.6%

 

146,667

141,430

3.7%

Aircraft Movements

Argentina

37,948

31,043

22.2%

 

185,213

144,084

28.5%

Italy

7,512

7,007

7.2%

 

26,777

22,799

17.4%

Brazil

14,227

11,708

21.5%

 

65,689

55,929

17.5%

Uruguay

2,324

1,996

16.4%

 

14,308

11,915

20.1%

Ecuador

6,875

6,711

2.4%

 

33,159

31,331

5.8%

Armenia

3,700

2,677

38.2%

 

16,585

10,114

64.0%

TOTAL

72,586

61,142

18.7%

 

341,731

276,172

23.7%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2019)

 

May'23

May'19

% Var.

 

YTD'23

YTD'19

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina (1)

3,441

3,415

0.8%

 

17,025

17,909

-4.9%

Italy

767

784

-2.1%

 

2,785

2,940

-5.3%

Brazil

1,392

1,431

-2.8%

 

6,957

7,874

-11.6%

Uruguay

139

165

-15.6%

 

795

984

-19.2%

Ecuador

409

372

10.0%

 

1,987

1,869

6.3%

Armenia

433

243

78.3%

 

1,884

1,039

81.4%

Peru

311

-

 

-

1,340

-

TOTAL

6,581

6,721

-2.1%

 

31,434

33,954

-7.4%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons)

Argentina

16,775

18,941

-11.4%

 

75,614

93,823

-19.4%

Italy

1,207

1,100

9.7%

 

5,573

5,466

2.0%

Brazil

5,332

7,611

-29.9%

 

26,083

39,774

-34.4%

Uruguay (2)

2,549

2,664

-4.3%

 

13,116

12,058

8.8%

Ecuador

2,912

3,246

-10.3%

 

13,705

17,875

-23.3%

Armenia

2,790

1,492

87.0%

 

12,576

6,754

86.2%

Peru

-

407

-

 

-

1,986

-

TOTAL

31,564

35,461

-11.0%

 

146,667

177,736

-17.5%

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

37,948

36,193

4.8%

 

185,213

187,636

-1.3%

Italy

7,512

7,500

0.2%

 

26,777

28,516

-6.1%

Brazil

14,227

12,965

9.7%

 

65,689

66,430

-1.1%

Uruguay

2,324

2,202

5.5%

 

14,308

13,914

2.8%

Ecuador

6,875

6,926

-0.7%

 

33,159

34,396

-3.6%

Armenia

3,700

1,944

90.3%

 

16,585

9,014

84.0%

Peru

-

2,798

-

 

-

11,827

-

TOTAL

72,586

70,528

2.9%

 

341,731

351,733

-2.8%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

PUB: 06/16/2023 04:31 PM/DISC: 06/16/2023 04:30 PM

