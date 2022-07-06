SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022--
Fifth paragraph, third sentence of release should read: For any questions regarding the recall or reimbursement, they can contact Bumble Bee Consumer Affairs at 1-888-295-3627 between the hours of 9AM and 6PM EST Monday through Friday, or visit https://www.bumblebee.com/smokedclamrecall/.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005789/en/
The recall applies to a 3.75 can of Bumble Bee Smoked Clams with the UPC Label 8660075234 (Photo: Business Wire)
The updated release reads:
Bumble Bee Foods, LLC Issues Voluntary Recall on 3.75 oz Smoked Clams Due to the Presence of Detectable Levels of PFAS Chemicals
Bumble Bee Foods, LLC has issued a voluntary recall on a specific SKU of smoked clams after FDA testing found detectable levels of PFAS chemicals in samplings of the product. The recall only applies to a 3.75 can of Bumble Bee Smoked Clams with the UPC Label 8660075234 which came from a third-party manufacturer in China.
To date there have been no reports of illnesses associated with this recalled product which was distributed nationwide to a limited number of retailers. The company issued the recall out of an abundance of caution after learning of the test results from the FDA.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a diverse group of human-made chemicals used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products. PFAS do not easily breakdown and some types have been shown to accumulate in the environment and in our bodies. Available studies suggest associations between PFAS exposure and several health outcomes including but not limited to increased cholesterol levels, increases in high-blood pressure and pre-eclampsia in pregnant women, developmental effects, decreases in immune response, change in liver function, and increases in certain types of cancer.
This recall does not involve any other Bumble Bee products and the company is working with the third-party manufacturer in China to further investigate and resolve this matter. This recall does not affect any other clam products distributed by Bumble Bee.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discard them. Consumers can find the label UPC under the bar code on the back of the package. For any questions regarding the recall or reimbursement, they can contact Bumble Bee Consumer Affairs at 1-888-295-3627 between the hours of 9AM and 6PM EST Monday through Friday, or visit https://www.bumblebee.com/smokedclamrecall/.
ABOUT THE BUMBLE BEE SEAFOOD COMPANY
The Bumble Bee Seafood Company is passionately pursuing its purpose of feeding people’s lives through the power of the ocean. The iconic 120-year-old fishing company consistently aims to deliver delicious, healthy, and affordable food to consumers while working hard to find new ways to protect the ocean and those that rely on it. Bumble Bee is firmly anchored in a commitment to connect the world to the ocean by re-defining sourcing, producing, and enjoying products from and inspired by the ocean.
Bumble Bee’s full line of seafood and specialty protein products are marketed in the U.S., Canada and over 50 markets globally under leading brands including Bumble Bee®, Anova®, Brunswick®, Clover Leaf®, Snow’s®, Wild Selections® and Beach Cliff®. For more information about the company, visit TheBumbleBeeCompany.com. For product information, visit www.BumbleBee.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005789/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact:
Liz Conant, FleishmanHillard
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESTAURANT/BAR OTHER RETAIL SUPERMARKET SPECIALTY FOOD/BEVERAGE CONSUMER OTHER CONSUMER RETAIL
SOURCE: Bumble Bee Foods, LLC
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/06/2022 05:57 PM/DISC: 07/06/2022 05:57 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005789/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.