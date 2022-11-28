PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022--
Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.
The updated release reads:
ERIKS NORTH AMERICA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF ANNETTE CAMUSO-SARSFIELD AS CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER
ERIKS North America, a leading distributor of fluid and material conveyance solutions for industrial customers, announced today that it has appointed Annette Camuso-Sarsfield, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, as its Chief Human Resources Officer.
Annette Camuso-Sarsfield has joined ERIKS North America as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. With more than 25 years of Senior Leadership experience, Camuso-Sarsfield is a Strategic Human Resources Executive and proactive business partner. She has a strong track record of providing vision and counsel to senior leaders as well as successfully steering organizations to always act in the best interest of its employees, customers and the environment.
Camuso-Sarsfield was most recently the Chief Human Resources Officer at A. Stucki Company, a railroad manufacturing company, in Pittsburgh, PA where she focused on developing, integrating and executing human resource strategy in support of the overall business plan and strategic direction. Prior to her position at A. Stucki Company, Camuso-Sarsfield served as Chief Human Resources Officer for PlayPower, Inc., a private-equity sponsored global manufacturer and distributor of commercial grade recreational equipment.
As Camuso-Sarsfield joins ERIKS North America, she will be guiding its human resources team through a transition out of ERIKS Global, who sold the North American division March 2022. ERIKS North America will concentrate on becoming a world class, employee-centric employer.
"We could not be happier to welcome Annette to the ERIKS NA team," said Jeff Crane, CEO of ERIKS North America. "A strategic goal of our organization is to be an Employer of Choice. To do this, we will build a company that attracts the best talent and creates a challenging and diverse environment. ERIKS NA will become an organization that develops and retains its people, enabling our business's long-term, profitable growth. Annette is uniquely qualified to lead us in this journey, and we are honored to have her."
Commenting on her appointment, Camuso-Sarsfield said, “A culture of employee engagement, development, and life/work integration is what makes a company a great place to work for great employees. ERIKS North America is committed to this, and I am excited to be a part of a dynamic team focusing on safety, continuous improvement, and “best in class” initiatives, to better serve both our internal, and external, customers.”
About ERIKS North America:
ERIKS North America, a portfolio company of LKCM Headwater Investments, is a leading distributor of fluid and material conveyance solutions for industrial customers. Our technical solutions and services keep our customers running, reduce downtime and total cost of ownership.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005046/en/
CONTACT: Lauren Shaffer
412-925-7390
KEYWORD: PENNSYLVANIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OIL/GAS NATURAL RESOURCES OTHER MANUFACTURING ENERGY CHEMICALS/PLASTICS MINING/MINERALS MANUFACTURING FOREST PRODUCTS
SOURCE: ERIKS North America
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/28/2022 12:02 PM/DISC: 11/28/2022 12:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005046/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.