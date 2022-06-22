CORRECTING and REPLACING Four young children receive COVID-19 vaccine at Cohen Children’s

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2022--
FOUR YOUNG CHILDREN RECEIVE COVID-19 VACCINE AT COHEN CHILDREN’S
Americans have another tool in the fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s kid-sized vaccines. Now New York children ages six months and older can get vaccinated against the virus. This was welcome news for parents and their little ones who were among the first Americans to receive the latest vaccine at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park.
The young patients and their parents and grandfather – all pediatricians at the hospital – were greeted by Sophia Jan, MD, chief of general pediatrics Cohen Children’s who also administered the vaccine to the youngsters.
Noting that the availability of this vaccine means that all Americans ages 6 months and up are now eligible to be vaccinated, Dr. Jan said, “Being vaccinated at this time further ensures that our children and their families can enjoy the summer months with greater confidence in their safety,” she said. “This means that millions of American children can be vaccinated, an important step in getting our world back to normal by lowering COVID rates across the region and world. With this availability, virtually all Americans now have the opportunity to be vaccinated.”
The child-sized Moderna vaccine is administered in two doses, given four to eight weeks apart. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine involves three doses. The first two doses are given three to eight weeks apart; the final dose is given eight weeks after the second dose.
Receiving their vaccine today were: Kevin Lazarus, 4, of Jackson Heights, Queens, accompanied by his mother, Dr. Mariecel Pilapel; Josie Welles, 2, of NYC, accompanied by her mother, Melissa Ayre and her grandfather, Dr. Mark Welles; Jackie Katzow, 2 ½, of Brooklyn, accompanied by her mother, Dr. Michelle Katzow; Luca Moore, 11 months, of Astoria, Queens, joined by his mother, Dr. Danielle Smith; and Oliver Harris, accompanied by his father, Dr. Matthew Harris.
Most of the children being vaccinated were too young to offer an opinion on the subject, but when asked by their parents if getting a shot was worth it, the panel seemed to be in total agreement. A moment of discomfort was well worth the relief of staying disease free.
Parents interested in vaccinating their child can contact their pediatrician.
