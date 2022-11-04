EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022--

The Outlook paragraph of the release dated November 3, 2022 has been updated to read: “… Adjusted Net Income 2 of $39 million to $41 million, based on a blended tax rate of 25%; and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share 2 of $0.70 to $0.80, based on estimated adjusted average diluted shares outstanding of 55.2 million for the full year.” This replaces the following language from the original release: “… Adjusted Net Income 2 of $47 million to $49 million, based on a blended tax rate of 25%; and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share 2 of $0.85 to $0.95, based on estimated adjusted average diluted shares outstanding of 55.2 million for the full year.”. This change is consistent with the prepared remarks we shared on our earnings call on November 3, 2022.

The updated release reads:

FUNKO REPORTS RECORD THIRD QUARTER 2022 SALES OF $365.6 MILLION, UP 36.6%

Sustained Growth Driven by Broad-Based Strength Across Reported Brand Categories, Channels, and Geographies

Funko, Inc. ("Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture lifestyle brand, today reported its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"We delivered another quarter of record net sales growth, with robust demand across our brand portfolio. Our sustained success is a testament to our employees, our partners, and our loyal and highly engaged fan base," said Andrew Perlmutter, Chief Executive Officer. "As we continue to support our rapid growth, we are making needed short-term investments to upgrade our infrastructure to help provide the capability and capacity to support our future growth."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Summary Versus Prior Year

  • Net sales increased 36.6% to $365.6 million
  • Gross profit increased 32.6% to $127.9 million
  • Gross margin 1 contracted 100 basis points to 35.0%
  • Net income decreased 39.3% to $11.1 million
  • Net income margin 1 contracted 390 basis points to 3.0%
  • Adjusted EBITDA 2 decreased 11.2% to $35.7 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 contracted 520 basis points to 9.8%
  • Cash flow used in operations of $64.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022
  • Total liquidity 3 of $150.1 million compared to $193.2 million

Third Quarter 2022 Operating Highlights

  • Double-digit net sales growth across all brand categories
  • Strong international growth as Europe net sales grew 32.9% y/y while Other International grew 42.6%
  • Direct-to-consumer (DTC) net sales increased 36.5% y/y, driven by strong growth in average order value and e-commerce site traffic
  • More than doubled Digital Pop! NFT net sales, with multiple top-tier drops, increasing drop frequency and average revenue per drop
  • Began integration of high-end collectibles company Mondo under Core Collectible Brands
  • Introduced "countdown to anything" with expanded countdown calendars to include multiple holidays, driving more than 8x net sales growth in only 4 years

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

The tables below show the breakdown of net sales on a brand category and geographical basis (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30,

Period Over Period Change

2022

2021

Dollar

Percentage

Net sales by geography:
United States

$ 262,316

$ 191,289

$ 71,027

37.1 %

Europe

78,239

58,873

19,366

32.9 %

Other International

25,052

17,571

7,481

42.6 %

Total net sales

$ 365,607

$ 267,733

$ 97,874

36.6 %

 
 

Three Months Ended September 30,

Period Over Period Change

2022

2021

Dollar

Percentage

Core Collectible Brands

$ 281,536

$ 210,645

$ 70,891

33.7 %

Loungefly Brand

62,246

39,575

22,671

57.3 %

Other Brands

21,825

17,513

4,312

24.6 %

Total net sales

$ 365,607

$ 267,733

$ 97,874

36.6 %

Gross margin 1 in the third quarter of 2022 decreased 100 basis points to 35.0% compared to 36.0% in the third quarter of 2021, reflecting a change in product costs outpacing previous price increases on certain products.

SG&A expenses increased 63.5% to $97.9 million or 26.8% of net sales in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $59.9 million or 22.4% of net sales in the third quarter of 2021. SG&A expenses for the third quarter of 2022 were higher than expected due to increased infrastructure investment to accommodate recent rapid growth and provide capacity for sustained future growth.

Net income in the third quarter of 2022 was $11.1 million and net income margin 1 was 3.0%, compared to net income of $18.4 million and net income margin 1 of 6.9% in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted Net Income 2 (non-GAAP) was $15.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 versus Adjusted Net Income 2 of $21.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA 2 in the third quarter of 2022 was $35.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 was 9.8%, compared to $40.2 million and 15.0%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided below.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total liquidity 3 as of September 30, 2022 totaled $150.1 million, a decrease of 22.4% compared to September 30, 2021. Total liquidity was comprised of cash and cash equivalents of $25.1 million and total revolver availability of $125.0 million.

As of September 30, 2022, total debt was $250.2 million, an increase of 40.9% compared to a year ago, as we accessed our revolver to maintain appropriate liquidity as working capital needs have increased in recent quarters. Total debt includes the amount outstanding under the Company's term loan facility, net of unamortized discounts.

Inventories at the end of the third quarter of 2022 totaled $265.8 million, up 88.7% compared to a year ago. We expect to make sequential progress in inventory levels in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Outlook

In 2022, the Company expects the following full-year results:

  • Net sales of $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion;
  • Sequential decline in gross margin due to margin seasonality and ongoing inventory management;
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 of high single digits;
  • Adjusted Net Income 2 of $39 million to $41 million, based on a blended tax rate of 25%; and
  • Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share 2 of $0.70 to $0.80, based on estimated adjusted average diluted shares outstanding of 55.2 million for the full year.

1 Gross margin is calculated as net sales less cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of net sales. Net Income margin is calculated as net income as a percentage of net sales.

2 Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of historical Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, please refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release. A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share and Adjusted EBITDA margin outlook to the corresponding GAAP measure on a forward-looking basis cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts, as we are unable to provide reconciling information with respect to certain items. However, in 2022 the Company expects equity-based compensation of approximately $15.7 million, depreciation and amortization of approximately $46.5 million, interest expense of approximately $8.9 million, severance and restructuring expenses of approximately $10.1 million and foreign currency transaction loss of $1.8 million, each of which is a reconciling item to Net Income. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information.

3 Total liquidity is calculated as cash and cash equivalents plus availability under the Company's $215 million revolving credit facility as of September 30, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) today, November 3, 2022, to further discuss its third quarter results and business outlook. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at investor.funko.com. The replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

About Funko

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at www.funko.com, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our anticipated financial results and financial position, the underlying trends in our business, including supply chain constraints, inflation, and other macroeconomic trends, our potential for growth, expectations regarding infrastructure investments, expectations regarding inventory levels and our strategic growth priorities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: risks related to the impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial results and financial condition; our ability to execute our business strategy; our ability to maintain and realize the full value of our license agreements; changes in the retail industry and markets for our consumer products; our ability to maintain our relationships with retail customers and distributors; our ability to compete effectively; fluctuations in our gross margin; our dependence on content development and creation by third parties; the ongoing level of popularity of our products with consumers; our ability to manage our inventories; our ability to develop and introduce products in a timely and cost-effective manner; our ability to obtain, maintain and protect our intellectual property rights or those of our licensors; potential violations of the intellectual property rights of others; risks associated with counterfeit versions of our products; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and maintain our corporate culture; our use of third-party manufacturing; risks associated with our international operations, including the impact of freight rates; changes in effective tax rates or tax law; foreign currency exchange rate exposure; the possibility or existence of global and regional economic downturns; our dependence on vendors and outsourcers; risks relating to government regulation; risks relating to litigation, including products liability claims and securities class action litigation; any failure to successfully integrate or realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions or investments; reputational risk resulting from our e-commerce business and social media presence; risks relating to our indebtedness and our ability to secure additional financing; the potential for our electronic data or the electronic data of our customers to be compromised; the influence of our significant stockholder, TCG, and the possibility that TCG’s interests may conflict with the interests of our other stockholders; risks relating to our organizational structure; volatility in the price of our Class A common stock; and risks associated with our internal control over financial reporting. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Funko, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

(In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales

$

365,607

$

267,733

 

$

989,666

 

$

693,020

Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)

 

237,728

 

171,320

 

 

649,974

 

 

425,929

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

 

97,930

 

59,890

 

 

259,043

 

 

166,032

Depreciation and amortization

 

12,555

 

10,328

 

 

34,509

 

 

30,778

Total operating expenses

 

348,213

 

241,538

 

 

943,526

 

 

622,739

Income from operations

 

17,394

 

26,195

 

 

46,140

 

 

70,281

Interest expense, net

 

2,977

 

1,711

 

 

5,854

 

 

5,921

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

675

 

 

 

 

675

Other expense (income), net

 

926

 

(505

)

 

1,758

 

 

466

Income before income taxes

 

13,491

 

24,314

 

 

38,528

 

 

63,219

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

2,342

 

5,939

 

 

(2,932

)

 

12,814

Net income

 

11,149

 

18,375

 

 

41,460

 

 

50,405

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests

 

1,519

 

6,474

 

 

7,276

 

 

18,177

Net income attributable to Funko, Inc.

$

9,630

$

11,901

 

$

34,184

 

$

32,228

Earnings per share of Class A common stock:
Basic

$

0.21

$

0.30

 

$

0.78

 

$

0.85

Diluted

$

0.19

$

0.28

 

$

0.73

 

$

0.80

Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding:
Basic

 

46,874

 

39,448

 

 

43,670

 

 

37,856

Diluted

 

49,686

 

41,796

 

 

53,991

 

 

40,079

 

Funko, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

 

September 30,
2022

December 31,
2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

25,050

 

$

83,557

Accounts receivable, net

 

189,917

 

 

187,688

Inventory

 

265,799

 

 

166,428

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

38,480

 

 

14,925

Total current assets

 

519,246

 

 

452,598

Property and equipment, net

 

98,574

 

 

58,828

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

68,236

 

 

53,466

Goodwill

 

131,297

 

 

126,651

Intangible assets, net

 

180,186

 

 

189,619

Deferred tax asset

 

117,602

 

 

74,412

Other assets

 

21,743

 

 

11,929

Total assets

$

1,136,884

 

$

967,503

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Line of credit

$

90,000

 

$

Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized discount

 

17,443

 

 

17,395

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

17,807

 

 

14,959

Accounts payable

 

88,101

 

 

57,238

Income taxes payable

 

2,537

 

 

15,994

Accrued royalties

 

70,715

 

 

58,158

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

90,875

 

 

121,267

Total current liabilities

 

377,478

 

 

285,011

Long-term debt, net of unamortized discount

 

142,729

 

 

155,818

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

79,871

 

 

50,459

Deferred tax liability

 

533

 

 

648

Liabilities under tax receivable agreement, net of current portion

 

100,886

 

 

75,523

Other long-term liabilities

 

2,902

 

 

3,486

 
Commitments and Contingencies
 
Stockholders’ equity:
Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 200,000 shares authorized; 47,095 and 40,088 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

5

 

 

4

Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 50,000 shares authorized; 3,293 and 10,691 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

 

1

Additional paid-in-capital

 

309,609

 

 

252,505

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(5,851

)

 

1,078

Retained earnings

 

102,234

 

 

68,050

Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Funko, Inc.

 

405,997

 

 

321,638

Non-controlling interests

 

26,488

 

 

74,920

Total stockholders’ equity

 

432,485

 

 

396,558

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,136,884

 

$

967,503

 

Funko, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

(In thousands)

Operating Activities
Net income

$

41,460

 

$

50,405

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, amortization and other

 

34,390

 

 

30,356

 

Equity-based compensation

 

11,999

 

 

9,869

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discounts

 

670

 

 

893

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

0

 

 

675

 

Deferred tax expense

 

0

 

 

994

 

Other

 

7,539

 

 

(93

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net

 

(10,198

)

 

(22,223

)

Inventory

 

(106,061

)

 

(81,770

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(32,310

)

 

(1,582

)

Accounts payable

 

32,349

 

 

33,933

 

Income taxes payable

 

(13,303

)

 

10,135

 

Accrued royalties

 

10,942

 

 

7,086

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

(42,159

)

 

40,114

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

(64,682

)

 

78,792

 

 
Investing Activities
Purchases of property and equipment

 

(46,908

)

 

(17,434

)

Acquisitions of businesses and related intangible assets, net of cash

 

(13,967

)

 

199

 

Other

 

778

 

 

84

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(60,097

)

 

(17,151

)

 
Financing Activities
Borrowings on line of credit

 

90,000

 

 

 

Payments on line of credit

 

 

 

 

Debt issuance costs

 

(405

)

 

(1,055

)

Issuance of long-term debt

 

 

 

180,000

 

Payments of long-term debt

 

(13,500

)

 

(193,875

)

Contributions from continuing equity owners

 

 

Distributions to continuing equity owners

 

(10,507

)

 

(9,284

)

Payments under tax receivable agreement

 

 

 

(6

)

Proceeds from exercise of equity-based options

 

1,209

 

 

3,726

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

66,797

 

 

(20,494

)

 
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

 

(525

)

 

(157

)

 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

(58,507

)

 

40,990

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

83,557

 

 

52,255

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

25,050

 

$

93,245

 

 

Funko, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share (collectively the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are not measurements of our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted for non-cash charges related to equity-based compensation programs, acquisition transaction costs and other expenses, certain severance, relocation and related costs, loss on debt extinguishment, foreign currency transaction gains and losses and other unusual or one-time items. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales. We define Adjusted Net Income as net income attributable to Funko, Inc. adjusted for the reallocation of income attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of all outstanding common units and options in FAH, LLC for newly issued-shares of Class A common stock of Funko, Inc. and further adjusted for the impact of certain non-cash charges and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These items include, among other things, non-cash charges related to equity-based compensation programs, acquisition transaction costs and other expenses, certain severance, relocation and related costs, loss on debt extinguishment, foreign currency transaction gains and losses and other unusual or one-time items, and the income tax (expense) benefit effect of these adjustments. We define Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming (1) the full exchange of all outstanding common units and options in FAH, LLC for newly issued-shares of Class A common stock of Funko, Inc. and (2) the dilutive effect of stock options and unvested common units, if any. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by our competitors, because not all companies and analysts calculate the Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the same manner. We present the Non-GAAP Financial Measures because we consider them to be important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management believes that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by including these Non-GAAP Financial Measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations.

Management uses the Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

  • as a measurement of operating performance because they assist us in comparing the operating performance of our business on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations;
  • for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections;
  • as a consideration to assess incentive compensation for our employees;
  • to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies; and
  • to evaluate our capacity to expand our business.

By providing these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, together with reconciliations, we believe we are enhancing investors’ understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for net income or other financial statement data presented in this press release as indicators of financial performance. Some of the limitations are:

  • such measures do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • such measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • such measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;
  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and such measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and
  • other companies in our industry may calculate such measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Due to these limitations, Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using these non-GAAP measures only supplementally. As noted in the table below, the Non-GAAP Financial Measures include adjustments for non-cash charges related to equity-based compensation programs, acquisition transaction costs and other expenses, certain severance, relocation and related costs, loss on debt extinguishment, foreign currency transaction losses (gains) and other unusual or one-time items. It is reasonable to expect that these items will occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described herein and in the reconciliation table below help management with a measure of our core operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations.

The following tables reconcile the Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial performance measure, which is net income, for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

(In thousands, except per share data)
Net income (loss) attributable to Funko, Inc.

$

9,630

 

$

11,901

 

$

34,184

 

$

32,228

 

Reallocation of net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of common units of FAH, LLC for Class A common stock (1)

 

1,519

 

 

6,474

 

 

7,276

 

 

18,177

 

Equity-based compensation (2)

 

4,677

 

 

3,658

 

 

11,999

 

 

9,869

 

Acquisition transaction costs and other expenses (3)

 

 

 

 

 

2,850

 

 

 

Certain severance, relocation and related costs (4)

 

1,070

 

 

 

 

8,203

 

 

81

 

Loss on debt extinguishment (5)

 

 

 

675

 

 

 

 

675

 

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (6)

 

927

 

 

(505

)

 

1,758

 

 

466

 

Income tax (expense) benefit (7)

 

(2,699

)

 

(1,097

)

 

(18,767

)

 

(5,764

)

Adjusted net income (loss)

$

15,124

 

$

21,106

 

$

47,503

 

$

55,732

 

Adjusted net income margin (8)

 

4.1

%

 

7.9

%

 

4.8

%

 

8.0

%

Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding-basic

 

46,874

 

 

39,448

 

 

43,670

 

 

37,856

 

Equity-based compensation awards and common units of FAH, LLC that are convertible into Class A common stock

 

7,150

 

 

14,634

 

 

10,321

 

 

15,882

 

Adjusted weighted-average shares of Class A stock outstanding - diluted

 

54,024

 

 

54,082

 

 

53,991

 

 

53,738

 

Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share

$

0.28

 

$

0.39

 

$

0.88

 

$

1.04

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

(amounts in thousands)
Net income

$

11,149

 

$

18,375

 

$

41,460

 

$

50,405

 

Interest expense, net

 

2,977

 

 

1,711

 

 

5,854

 

 

5,921

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

2,342

 

 

5,939

 

 

(2,932

)

 

12,814

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

12,555

 

 

10,328

 

 

34,509

 

 

30,778

 

EBITDA

$

29,023

 

$

36,353

 

$

78,891

 

$

99,918

 

Adjustments:
Equity-based compensation (2)

 

4,677

 

 

3,658

 

 

11,999

 

 

9,869

 

Acquisition transaction costs and other expenses (3)

 

 

 

 

 

2,850

 

 

 

Certain severance, relocation and related costs (4)

 

1,070

 

 

 

 

8,203

 

 

81

 

Loss on debt extinguishment (5)

 

 

 

675

 

 

 

 

675

 

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (6)

 

927

 

 

(505

)

 

1,758

 

 

466

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

35,697

 

$

40,181

 

$

103,701

 

$

111,009

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin (9)

 

9.8

%

 

15.0

%

 

10.5

%

 

16.0

%

(1)

Represents the reallocation of net income attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of common units of FAH, LLC for Class A common stock in periods in which income was attributable to non-controlling interests.

(2)

Represents non-cash charges related to equity-based compensation programs, which vary from period to period depending on the timing of awards.

(3)

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes acquisition-related costs related to investment banking and due diligence fees.

(4)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, includes charges related to one-time relocation costs for U.S. warehouse personnel and inventory in connection with the new opening of a warehouse and distribution facility in Buckeye, Arizona. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, represents severance, relocation and related costs associated with residual payment of global workforce reduction implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(5)

Represents write-off of unamortized debt financing fees for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

(6)

Represents both unrealized and realized foreign currency gains and losses on transactions denominated other than in U.S. dollars, including derivative gains and losses on foreign currency forward exchange contracts.

(7)

Represents the income tax expense effect of the above adjustments. This adjustment uses an effective tax rate of 25% for all periods presented.

(8)

Adjusted net income margin is calculated as Adjusted net income as a percentage of net sales.

(9)

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales.

 

