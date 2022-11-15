RYE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--

GABELLI FUNDS AND COLUMBIA BUSINESS SCHOOL TO HOST 4TH ANNUAL HEALTHCARE SYMPOSIUM

Gabelli Funds, LLC will host the 4 th Annual Healthcare Symposium with Columbia Business School at the Paley Center in New York City on November 18 th. This half-day symposium will bring together leading healthcare executives and physicians to discuss current and future trends in the industry. Topic include advances in diabetes care, changing site of care and evolution and wearables and remote patient monitoring.

 

Agenda

 

 

 

8:15-8:45am

Breakfast

 

 

 

8:45-9:00am

Welcoming Remarks

 

 

 

9:00-10:00am

Panel 1: Advances in Diabetes Care

 

 

Jeff Jonas, Gabelli Funds - Moderator

 

 

Panelists:

Dr. Karin Hehenberger

 

- CEO Lyfebulb
Kevin Sayer

 

- CEO Dexcom

Dr. Johnna Wesley

 

- VP Type 1 Diabetes Novo Nordisk

 

 

10:00am-10:10am Break

 

 

 

10:10-11:10am

Panel 2: Moving Care Closer to the Patient

 

Carri Chan, Faculty Director Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management Program - Moderator

 

Panelists:

 
Melissa Carr

 

- Senior Vice President, Network Management, CareCentrix

Rajit Kamal

 

- Worldwide President, DePuy Synthes of J&J Sports Medicine

Ramita Tandon

 

- Chief Clinical Trials Officer Walgreens Boots Alliance

Adam Travis

 

- VP Strategy Teladoc

 

 

11:10am-11:20am Break

 

 

 

 

  11:20am-12:20pm

Panel 3: Evolution of Remote Diagnostics and Wearables

 

 

Sara Wojda, Gabelli Funds – Moderator

 

Panelists:

 
Anthony Costello

 

- CEO Cloud Solutions Medidata

Kristen Holmes

 

- VP of Performance Science Whoop
Dr. Kapil Parakh

 

- Medical Lead for Fitbit
Dr. Vin Sandhu

 

- Co-Chief Spinal Surgery HSS

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI), through its subsidiaries, manages assets of private advisory accounts (GAMCO Asset Management, Inc.) and mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC), and is known for its Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ style of investment. As of September 30, 2022, GAMCO Investors, Inc. had approximately $27.6 billion in assets under management.

