GABELLI FUNDS AND COLUMBIA BUSINESS SCHOOL TO HOST 4TH ANNUAL HEALTHCARE SYMPOSIUM
Gabelli Funds, LLC will host the 4 th Annual Healthcare Symposium with Columbia Business School at the Paley Center in New York City on November 18 th. This half-day symposium will bring together leading healthcare executives and physicians to discuss current and future trends in the industry. Topic include advances in diabetes care, changing site of care and evolution and wearables and remote patient monitoring.
Agenda
8:15-8:45am
Breakfast
8:45-9:00am
Welcoming Remarks
9:00-10:00am
Panel 1: Advances in Diabetes Care
Jeff Jonas, Gabelli Funds - Moderator
Panelists:
Dr. Karin Hehenberger
|- CEO Lyfebulb
|Kevin Sayer
- CEO Dexcom
|Dr. Johnna Wesley
|- VP Type 1 Diabetes Novo Nordisk
10:00am-10:10am Break
10:10-11:10am
Panel 2: Moving Care Closer to the Patient
Carri Chan, Faculty Director Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management Program - Moderator
Panelists:
|Melissa Carr
- Senior Vice President, Network Management, CareCentrix
|Rajit Kamal
- Worldwide President, DePuy Synthes of J&J Sports Medicine
|Ramita Tandon
- Chief Clinical Trials Officer Walgreens Boots Alliance
|Adam Travis
|- VP Strategy Teladoc
11:10am-11:20am Break
11:20am-12:20pm
Panel 3: Evolution of Remote Diagnostics and Wearables
Sara Wojda, Gabelli Funds – Moderator
Panelists:
|Anthony Costello
- CEO Cloud Solutions Medidata
|Kristen Holmes
|- VP of Performance Science Whoop
|Dr. Kapil Parakh
|- Medical Lead for Fitbit
|Dr. Vin Sandhu
|- Co-Chief Spinal Surgery HSS
GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI), through its subsidiaries, manages assets of private advisory accounts (GAMCO Asset Management, Inc.) and mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC), and is known for its Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ style of investment. As of September 30, 2022, GAMCO Investors, Inc. had approximately $27.6 billion in assets under management.
