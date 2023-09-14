LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2023--
HERBALIFE APPOINTS INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR MS. RODICA MACADRAI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF), a premier health and wellness company today announced, as part of its governance process, the Herbalife Board of Directors has appointed independent distributor, Ms. Rodica Macadrai, as a new member to the Board, effective September 10, 2023.
“Rodica will be a valuable addition to our Board, and we look forward to her insight and contributions as an experienced independent distributor in helping guide Board decisions,” said Michael Johnson, Chairman and CEO.
Ms. Macadrai became an Herbalife independent distributor in 1994 in Moldova, immediately after having earned a degree in Psychology from Babes Bolyai University in Cluj Napoca, Romania. Over the past 29 years she has built a global business, across 50 markets in Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Latin America. In 2020, she was named to the company’s Chairman’s Club, one of the top distributor levels.
“For as long as I can remember I have been helping people live their best life, through a healthy active lifestyle, and as entrepreneurs,” said Ms. Macadrai. “I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute my experiences company wide as a Board member.”
Ms. Macadrai is filling the Board of Director seat made vacant when Stephan Gratziani resigned from the Board on August 1, 2023, to become the company’s Chief Strategy Officer.
For additional company information, visit ir.herbalife.com.
About Herbalife Ltd.
Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle in order to live their best life.
