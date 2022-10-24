FRISCO, Texas & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022--
SOLEO HEALTH’S LOS ANGELES PHARMACY EARNS ACCREDITATION FROM URAC
Prestigious Designation Demonstrates Highest Level of Commitment to Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety
Soleo Health, an innovative leader and national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services, announced today its Los Angeles pharmacy location earned URAC’s specialty pharmacy accreditation. URAC, an independent leader in promoting health care quality, sets high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure and risk management.
By achieving this accreditation for its Los Angeles pharmacy location, Soleo Health continues to demonstrate its commitment to quality patient-centric care, patient safety, exceptional therapy management programs and improved outcomes.
URAC awards accreditations to specialty pharmacies that meet or exceed more than 20 groups of standards, including, among others, pharmacy operations, patient management and compliance. To receive URAC's accreditation, Soleo Health Los Angeles displayed its full-service pharmacy capabilities in serving patients with complex conditions who require oral, injected or infused medications and typically require special handling and other specialty expertise.
This accreditation for Soleo Health Los Angeles comes on the heels of the Company's other pharmacy locations in Chicago, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Columbus also earning URAC Specialty Pharmacy reaccreditation in April 2022.
"We applaud Soleo Health Los Angeles on achieving URAC accreditation. This distinction is evidence of the critical role the Los Angeles pharmacy plays in the delivery of quality patient care. By achieving URAC accreditation, Soleo Health demonstrated not only excellence in health care delivery but also its unrelenting commitment to improving outcomes and ensuring patient safety," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D.
"The Soleo Health Los Angeles URAC accreditation validates the levels of high-quality care and service we bring to patients throughout California. We thank URAC for recognizing both the hard work our team performs and the compassion they exude day after day to enhance our patients' lives,” said Drew Walk, Soleo Health chief executive officer.
About URAC
Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.
About Soleo Health
Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is an innovative national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary team comprises highly experienced physician specialists, nurse practitioners, clinical pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors collaborating with its referring partners.
The Company optimizes patient access solutions and delivers comprehensive services, leading to quantifiable clinical and economic value, resulting in positive patient experiences. Soleo Health has 22 pharmacy locations with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states and is accredited by URAC, ACHC with Distinction in Rare Disease and Orphan Drugs and The Joint Commission. Additionally, the Company operates more than 40 infusion centers throughout the U.S.
Visit www.soleohealth.com or connect with Soleo Health on LinkedIn,Facebook and Twitter for more information.
