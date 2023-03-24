BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 24, 2023--
The Aquila Farmhouse design from the Eclipse Collection at Regency by Toll Brothers at Ten Trails in Black Diamond, Washington. The 55+ Active Adult community offers numerous amenities and services including a clubhouse with champion pickle ball courts, an indoor swimming pool, fitness studios and much more. (Photo: Business Wire)
TOLL BROTHERS OPENS NEW MODEL HOMES IN REGENCY AT TEN TRAILS
Home buyers are invited to tour five model homes in the 55+ community
Oakpointe Communities (Oakpointe), a real estate and community development company in the Puget Sound region and creator of the Ten Trails master planned community, is pleased to announce that Regency by Toll Brothers recently opened a model park of five new home designs for the 55+ Active Adult neighborhood at Ten Trails in Black Diamond, Washington. To date, the company has sold approximately 40 homes with several move-in ready options currently available.
The five new model homes - The Ellipse, Aquila, Meissa, Corvus, and Vela models - feature modern farmhouse, craftsman, and contemporary exteriors. The interior designs include a range of styles ideally suited to the sophisticated active-adult home buyer, from dramatic mossy green and ebony accents to warm marble countertops and natural neutral tones with woven textiles, each home offers a distinct design with timeless finishes.
“ The popularity of our 55+ active adult community is thanks to the quality and creativity of our Toll Brothers partners and their vision to build a true community of engaged neighbors,” said Brian Ross, CEO of Oakpointe. “From the unique designs offered to the robust amenities and services planned, I’m excited to share the growing opportunity that is Regency by Toll Brothers.”
After touring these exceptional models, home buyers are invited to visit the newly remodeled Toll Brothers Design Studio in Kirkland, a state-of-the-art facility where home buyers can experience one-stop shopping and choose from a wide array of options to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.
Located in South King County, Regency at Ten Trails is an active-adult community of 403 single-story homes, each built with the outstanding quality and craftsmanship for which Toll Brothers is known. Home buyers may select from 14 home designs ranging from 1,340 to 2,214 square feet with 2 to 3 bedrooms, covered outdoor living spaces, and 2- or 3-car garages. Home buyers will also enjoy selecting options from multigenerational living suites, dual primary bedroom suites, extended primary bedroom suites, and flex rooms ideal for a home office.
Designed with active lifestyles in mind, the community’s 3.9-acre resort-style amenity center is scheduled to open later this year. Residents will soon be enjoying championship pickleball courts, bocce ball, and a 10,000-square-foot private clubhouse with an indoor pool, fitness studios, two lounges, indoor/outdoor patios, and much more.
A dedicated onsite Lifestyle Director will plan year-round programs, events, social gatherings, and services. Current homeowners and home buyers are already enjoying regular events and outings coordinated by the Lifestyle Director while building friendships with their future neighbors. Home buyers who purchase now can start enjoying the incredible lifestyle Regency at Ten Trails offers right away, while their home is built. In addition, a selection of homes with beautifully curated finishes are already in progress and available for quick move-in. Pricing starts in the upper $600,000s.
For more information, call (206) 363-5000 or visit RegencyAtTenTrails.com.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.
Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com
About Oakpointe Communities
Oakpointe Communities is one of the Pacific Northwest's premier land and commercial development companies. Together with a team of the areas' most respected homebuilding professionals, the company has built many of the best places to live in the Puget Sound Region. Oakpointe’s expertise combined with innovative home design allows the developer to create communities that bring neighbors together. Learn more about Oakpointe Communities by visiting www.oakpointe.com.
