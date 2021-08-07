In a story published August 6, 2021, about the 50-kilometer race walk at the Tokyo Games, The Associated Press erroneously reported details of the 50-kilometer race walk at the 2016 Olympics. Canadian athlete Evan Dunfee wasn't stripped of a bronze medal in Rio de Janeiro.
