In a story published August 6, 2021, about the 50-kilometer race walk at the Tokyo Games, The Associated Press erroneously reported details of the 50-kilometer race walk at the 2016 Olympics. Canadian athlete Evan Dunfee wasn't stripped of a bronze medal in Rio de Janeiro.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

Trending Video

Recommended for you