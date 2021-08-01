SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — In a story published July 31, 2021, about women basketball players playing in the Olympics with dual citizenships or naturalized citizens, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of daughters that Peter and Ify Ogwumike have. They have four daughters, not three.
