RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — In a story published August 15, 2021, about legislation to raise the minimum marriage age in North Carolina, The Associated Press erroneously reported the county where state Sen. Vickie Sawyer lives. She lives in Iredell County, not Davidson County.

