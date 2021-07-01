In an article dated June 30, 2021 about a bear that was euthanized in Louisiana after walking from Wisconsin, The Associated Press incorrectly described a woman in the story, Sue Kline, as a local lobbyist for the Humane Society of the United States. She is not an employee of the organization but an active supporter. The AP also incorrectly identified the organization as the U.S. Humane Society. The correct name for the group is the Humane Society of the United States.
AP
Correction: Cross-Country Bear story
-
- Updated
Tags
Locations
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WASHINGTON — Calling Donald H. Rumsfeld energetic was like calling the Pacific wide. When others would rest, he would run. While others sat, he stood. But try as he might, at the pinnacle of his career as defense secretary he could not outmaneuver the ruinous politics of the Iraq war.