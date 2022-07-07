NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In a story published July 6, 2022, about an appellate court hearing on immigration policy, The Associated Press incorrectly identified one immigrant advocacy group. The organization is the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, not the Mexican-American Legal Defense and Education Fund.

