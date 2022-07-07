NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In a story published July 6, 2022, about an appellate court hearing on immigration policy, The Associated Press incorrectly identified one immigrant advocacy group. The organization is the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, not the Mexican-American Legal Defense and Education Fund.
AP
Correction: Immigration-Deferred Action story
In a story published July 6, 2022, about an appellate court hearing on immigration policy, The Associated Press incorrectly identified one immigrant advocacy group
- AP
-
- Updated
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO | SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE
Most Popular
Articles
- Celebrating the Fourth of July
- Local musician Bahama Bob found dead in Merrimack River
- Homelessness persists as city cleans up encampments
- Man arrested in connection to March shooting in Lawrence
- Hundreds show up for Salem Independence Day fireworks
- Haverhill harbormaster found not guilty of assaults
- Boston man gets life in prison for Lawrence first degree murder
- Woman arrested, Salem cruiser towed after drug discovery
- 2022 Eagle-Tribune Baseball All-Stars
- Methuen resident spearheads Rail Trail cleanup
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.