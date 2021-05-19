In a story May 14, 2021, about the National Women’s Soccer League, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Dell Loy Hansen had stepped down as owner of the NWSL’s Utah Royals and MLS’s Real Salt Lake amid controversy over comments he made about the MLS team joining protests over the shooting of James Blake. Real Salt Lake had joined protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.
