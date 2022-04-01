NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published March 30, 2022, about the physical altercation between actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards and a conversation it prompted about expectations for Black men and the defense of Black women, The Associated Press erroneously identified the associate director of the Black Girls Smile organization as Paige Brooks. She is Paige Woods.
Correction: Oscars-Confrontation-Defend-Women story
