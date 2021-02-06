JOHANNESBURG (AP) — In a story January 30, 2021, about the Novavax vaccine, The Associated Press erroneously reported that it has shown about 60% efficacy in HIV-positive patients. Among the HIV-negative volunteers, the vaccine appears 60% effective. Including volunteers with HIV, overall the protection was 49%.
