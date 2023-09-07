SÃO PAULO, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2023--
Corsight AI, a trailblazer in facial recognition technology, has been selected by TBForte Segurança e Transporte de Valores Ltda, a subsidiary of TecBan – Tecnologia Bancária S.A., to revolutionize security protocols and streamline operational efficiency within Brazil's CIT industry. TBForte, a vital player specializing in cash management, is partnering with Corsight AI to reshape access control and surveillance measures in its fortified centers.
Corsight AI's groundbreaking facial recognition solution offers real-time identification of individuals attempting to access TBForte secure sites. This innovative system cross-references individuals against a list of authorized personnel, granting access to those approved while promptly alerting security if an unauthorized person is detected. This seamless integration of Corsight AI's technology with TBForte's operational framework addresses the complex challenge of managing a continuous flow of individuals, including armed guards, truck drivers and other personnel accessing and departing from these sites around the clock.
TBForte's decision to integrate Corsight AI's facial recognition technology stems from the unique capabilities it brings to the table. Corsight AI excels in accurately and swiftly detecting faces even in challenging real-world conditions, such as distant or awkward camera angles, low-quality images, partially obscured faces, and low-light environments. With Corsight AI's advanced solution, TBForte aims to enhance security measures without compromising efficiency, forging a new era of secure and seamless control access experiences.
"This collaboration exemplifies TBForte's dedication to innovation and security," said Joiandro Carvalho, Head of Innovation and Infrastructure of TBForte. "With Corsight AI's robust technology, we are setting new benchmarks in operational security, ensuring that our fortified cash centers remain impervious to unauthorized access while facilitating smooth entrance for authorized personnel", added Paulo Sudahia, Head of IT TBForte.
Geraldo Sanga, Corsight AI Brazil Regional Sales Director, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are thrilled to collaborate with TBForte as a whole in fortifying their security measures while ensuring optimal operational efficiency. Corsight AI's cutting-edge facial recognition technology, known for its ethics, accuracy and adaptability, aligns perfectly with TBForte's commitment to exceptional security standards."
Corsight AI's facial recognition technology, in conjunction with TBForte's vision, signals a transformative stride towards a safer, more efficient financial ecosystem, reinforcing the industry's commitment to security and operational excellence.
About Corsight AI
Corsight AI is a pioneer in facial recognition technology, offering advanced solutions tailored to meet the security needs of corporations, law enforcement agencies, and government entities. Renowned for its ethics, precision and speed, Corsight AI's technology excels in demanding real-world scenarios, ensuring reliable face detection in diverse conditions.
About TBForte
Created in 2008 and belonging to the TecBan group, TBForte is a security and CIT specialized company that offers complete solutions in logistics, cash processing, smart safe deposit box and customized solutions for financial institutions and retail, contributing to the optimization of the cash cycle in Brazil. The company's main mission is to provide the market with safe, credible and efficient cash management services, providing value to customers and society.
With more than 4,900 employees, TBForte has more than 670 armored and light cars in its fleet and 30 operational bases distributed in 16 states. With this structure, the company performs the service of about 5,000 commercial establishments and bank branches, in addition to 22,000 points served. In 2022, it launched its first 100% electric car.
About TecBan
A world leader in ATM-independent network, TecBan has continuously invested and created, for more than 40 years, in technological and innovative solutions that integrate the physical and digital and boost Brazil's economic ecosystem, making it increasingly efficient.
Visionary, the company is in constant movement, and in the last decade, has invested more than R$ 4 billion in advanced products and solutions that help ensure the financial inclusion of all social classes and public profiles, in all regions of Brazil.
Banco24Horas, which was born with TecBan, ended 2022 present in the lives of 153 million people, equivalent to 71.8% of the population, with more than 24,100 automated teller machines (ATM) distributed across more than 1,100 cities. Our capillarity and the volume of financial solutions provide autonomy and security to the Brazilian people and connect more than 150 institutions that make available more than 90 transactions.
All this has transformed Banco24Horas into the world’s leading company by volume of withdrawals.
TecBan, however, goes way beyond Banco24Horas. Over time, we have expanded our operations through an ecosystem of services and solutions that positively impact the chain as a whole. We have created companies in strategic sectors, such as TBForte (currency management and transportation of valuables), TBNet (telecommunications) and Serviços Integrados TecBan, that encompass a series of solutions in the fields of operations and logistics. A complete ecosystem that delivers value, security and efficiency to different sectors of the Brazilian economy
Always aware of new technologies and opportunities, TecBan was the first Brazilian company to put its Open Finance platform into production, still in 2021, initiating integration with Open Insurance in 2022.
