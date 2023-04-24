BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2023--
Corval ®, the leader in cloud-based commercialization planning for early- to mid-stage biopharma companies, today announced the Corval 2.0 Platform, the second generation of its cloud-based software platform that enables company leaders to focus on the critical work of asset development and clinical trials by making commercialization planning quick, simple, and dynamic.
“The complex, fragmented, months-long commercialization planning process can challenge early- to mid-stage biopharma companies,” said Sue Nemetz, Founder and CEO of Corval LLC and The NemetzGroup LLC. “We leveraged decades of experience to build the Corval Platform in order to ease the pressures of creating a unique-to-you plan that guides important, strategic decisions, such as where and when to spend money. With the Corval 2.0 Platform, even a team with no commercialization planning experience will have a step-by-step guide that sets their asset on a path to achieve maximum value.”
Corval 2.0 Platform Key Enhancements
Informed by the voice of the customer and external commercialization experts, the Corval 2.0 Platform has been strategically and deliberately refined, upgraded, and enriched.
- Logic and Recommendations. Linking all objectives to key milestones ensures that the work is planned per triggers of key milestones and new data. Doing so guarantees rational investment—not too early to take high risk but not too late to miss the opportunity to make strategic decisions about clinical development or compromise launch readiness.
- Functionality and Industry-Familiar Plan Outputs. New Gantt charts and budget summary views allow for simpler visibility of the roadmap, activity interdependencies, and budget, allowing for easier adjustment when needed. The enhanced functionality also enables leaders to tell a better strategic story to management, stakeholders, or investors regarding the work to be done and associated costs.
- User Experience andEducational Support. Throughout the platform, users can access educational references defining terminology, vocabulary, roles, and biopharma lexicon to ensure full understanding of the terms as they navigate the platform and manage their asset’s journey.
“Today's pharma market dynamics and complex regulatory trek for new product commercialization makes a data-based, automated planning platform an invaluable tool,” said Michael Young, Principal and Founder biomedwoRx and Corval user. “For biomedwoRx clients that have integrated the Corval Platform, it has demonstrated utility for commercial teams, investor due diligence, and board-level decision making. When there are strategic shifts in plans, such as consequential FDA interactions, strategic alliances, or infusions/reductions in launch budget, Corval’s platform saves time, eliminates concerns about interconnected headcount changes, and provides realistic dashboard analytics that cannot easily be addressed with a traditional, spreadsheet-driven commercialization plan.”
Nemetz added, “The number of things a company needs to do between clinic and market is staggering. Traditionally, companies hire an outside consultant to come in, develop a plan and leave. In that model, companies get a static plan that cannot be updated without a lot of effort, and the knowledge needed to update dependencies is long gone. We designed the Corval Platform to simplify the process of commercialization planning and make it dynamic to reflect the reality and variabilities of asset development.”
The Corval team will be at the MassBio State of the Possible Conference. Visit them at Booth #11.
About Corval
Corval is the leader in cloud-based commercialization planning for early- to mid-stage biopharma companies. Its cloud-based software, Corval 2.0 Platform, provides emerging biopharma companies with an easy-to-execute and dynamic commercialization path from the clinic to the market, freeing leaders to focus on getting treatments to the patients they serve.
For more on Corval, visit: https://corval.io/.
