Corvias Earns National Resident Satisfaction Award for Its Military Housing

Corvias received national honors for its military property management services based on independent resident satisfaction input provided to SatisFacts, a national leader for technology, data and education in the multifamily industry. Corvias provides on-post housing for more than 72,000 residents received honors in two categories: National Company Awards and National Property Awards.
A U.S. Army service member gets in-person support from the Corvias Leasing Office at the Southern Plains Community Center, Fort Sill, Okla., just one of many ways residents can get support for housing services. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Corvias is proud to partner with the U.S. Army to provide on-post housing, as well as solutions for energy resiliency and sustainability. This survey, because it has multiple touchpoints with residents and is integrally structured and administered by a third party, helps us understand what we should continue doing and where we can improve even more,” said Pete Sims, managing director at Corvias.
“These awards are very meaningful to our highly-dedicated team who demonstrate each and every day a culture of excellence and constant improvement, as well as a deep and personal pride in serving those who serve,” said Holly Costello, senior vice president of Corvias Property Management.
SatisFacts measured resident satisfaction following every move-in and work order completion at each Corvias installation. Recipients were able to submit their responses from Jan. 1, 2021-Dec. 31, 2021.
Corvias has used the SatisFacts Insite® surveys to provide actionable feedback to help increase resident satisfaction and improve property management operations. Every time service is performed, at multiple stages through the process, residents are provided the opportunity to give feedback. The Corvias onsite team receives SatisFacts reports monthly and annually. For all Corvias communities, current reporting indicates:
- 1.71% increase in overall performance from this time last year, continuing an upward trend that began in 2019.
- 4.54 out of 5 on overall move-in performance.
- 4.52 out of 5 on overall work-order performance.
- 4.75 out of 5 on the courteousness and professionalism of the leasing and relocation teams.
National Property Awards were given to these Corvias military communities, which maintained a resident satisfaction score of 4.00+ (out of 5.00) for property management services, in:
- Maryland,
- Aberdeen Proving Ground ’s Patriot Village, Plum Point, Bayside, Edgewood
- Fort Meade ’s Meuse Forest, Midway Commons, Normandy Bluffs, Patriot Ridge, Potomac Place and Reece Crossings
- North Carolina, Fort Bragg ’s Ardennes/Bataan, Casablanca/Anzio Acres, Corregidor/ Bougainville, Hammond Hills, Linden Oaks Clubhouse, Linden Oaks Lodge, Nijmegen, Normandy Bluffs, Normandy/Bastogne Gables, Pope AFB, Ste Mere Eglise, and Randolph Pointe
- Louisiana, Fort Polk ’s Cypress Terrace / Dogwood Terrace, Maple Terrace, and Palmetto Terrace
- Kansas, Fort Riley ’s Ellis Heights, Forsyth, Historic Main Post, McClellan Place, and Warner - Peterson
- Alabama, Fort Rucker ’s Allen Heights, Bowden Terrace, Munson Heights and Skunk Hollow
- Oklahoma, Fort Sill ’s Buffalo Soldier Acres, Old Cavalry Post and Southern Plains
“Continual improvement is our focus, from infrastructure investments and renovations, to installing energy and water-savings features to reduce expenses, to ongoing training for employees to deliver high-quality customer service,” added Pete Sims, managing director at Corvias.
“To ensure sustained operations and maintenance satisfaction, we have a 3-prong approach to future investments,” Sims said. “Our programs include both initial and out-year modernization funding and in 2019, when capital improvement needs and expenses outpaced funding, Corvias uniquely secured a $325 million capital investment to improve residents’ experiences, increase energy resiliency and reduce operating costs through sustainable investments that enable solar power and reduce water use.”
Corvias continues to make better use of data-driven technologies and services to improve the resident experience, inform predictive maintenance and monitoring, drive greater business efficiencies, and improve the resiliency and sustainability of both the homes and their utility infrastructure.
About Corvias
As a privately-owned company headquartered in East Greenwich, RI, Corvias partners with higher education and government institutions nationwide to solve their most essential systemic problems and create long-term, sustainable value through our unique approach to partnership. Corvias pursues the kinds of partnerships that materially and sustainably improve the quality of life for the people who call our communities home, purposefully choosing to partner with organizations who share our values and whose mission is to serve as the foundational blocks, or pillars, of our nation. To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com.
About Corvias Property Management
For more than 20 years, Corvias Property Management has applied its resident-first approach to provide housing operations, maintenance and service support for military and university communities to create safe, high-quality places to live, learn, work and interact. Corvias Property Management manages 22,000 residential units, totaling approximately 50 million gross square feet of real estate across ten U.S. states and the District of Columbia, including at seven military installations and 15 universities.
