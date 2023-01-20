WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2023--
Corvias achieved numerous performance milestones during 2022 across all of its partnerships and is grateful for the efforts of its approximately 750 employees.
At Fort Riley, Kansas, Corvias CEO Chris Wilson (left), Managing Director Peter Sims (right) and the local team participated in a volunteer event as part of Corvias’ core principles of giving back to the communities we serve. (Photo: Business Wire)
“From our team members at Fort Bragg’s award-winning single-soldier apartments to our leasing team at Notre Dame’s The Landings, to our subcontractor engagement team at Clean Water Partnership, the largest stormwater program of its kind in the country, there is a personal dedication and enthusiasm for what we do that is incredibly inspiring,” said Chris Wilson, CEO of Corvias. “And while we can look at 2022 as a successful year, every ounce of credit goes to our team members who work with service members, students and subcontractors to support quality infrastructure partnerships.”
“Over the past year, we focused on investments, plans and processes that position our partners for future growth and success, while enhancing the quality of life for residents who call our communities home,” added Wilson. “It is upon this strong foundation that in 2023 and beyond, Corvias will build and significantly expand the positive impact we make within our partnerships.
In 2022, significant capital improvements were made across all seven of Corvias’ military housing communities, which included construction (infrastructure and interior/exterior) and energy-related renovations. Made possible by Corvias’ 2019 investment of $325 million into its Department of Defense (DOD) portfolio, the enhancements modernize and improve the resiliency and sustainability of these communities, generating expense savings that will be directed back into the housing program.
Improvements included: Historic home renovations and 13,000 water and energy-saving devices in approximately 200 homes at Aberdeen Proving Ground; energy conservation improvements at approximately 5,300 Fort Bragg homes; the renovation of 120 homes in the Heritage Park, Potomac Place, and Patriot Ridge neighborhoods as well as 142,000 energy-related enhancements at Fort Meade; geothermal pumps and roughly 1,000 exterior home renovations at Fort Polk; approximately 350 additional rooftop solar systems at Fort Riley making the base a top solar energy producer in Kansas; major renovations to more than 100 duplex homes built in the 1950’s and energy upgrades in approximately 1,350 homes at Fort Rucker; and water and energy savings systems into more than 1,600 homes at Fort Sill, a critical U.S. Army artillery training base.
“We are continuously looking ahead and innovating to support the goals of our partners and meet the current and future needs of our residents,” said Pete Sims, managing director for Corvias’ DOD portfolio. “We are actively working toward a goal to achieve 100% renewable energy in our communities. We have already generated enough megawatts of solar energy to power approximately 3,800 homes for a year, and we expect overall long-term utility savings to be approximately $240 million, which we will reinvest back into on-post living for more than 72,000 service members and their families.”
Corvias was also nationally recognized for its military property management services through SatisFacts, an independent resident satisfaction survey, for the second year in a row. To be named as a National Company Award Winner, resident satisfaction scores must achieve a minimum 4.25+ out of a possible 5.00 rating.
At North Carolina Central University (NCCU) and featured in its Millennial Campus Celebration and Ribbon Cutting Celebration, Corvias completed development of three new, on-campus residential buildings. The project adds more than 1,200 beds to help solve the housing shortage and need for affordable housing options on campus.
Student Housing Business, an industry-leading source of news, research and trends, named Corvias a Top 25 Student Housing Management Company for high-quality operations and management of approximately 20,000 beds across 15 properties.
Corvias also continued to enable economic development in support of green infrastructure and sustainability goals as part of the DC-metro Clean Water Partnership (CWP), a 30-year community-based partnership between Corvias and Prince George’s County, MD. This includes the recently started Nine Pond Project which will create a three-acre pond and stormwater management facility to mitigate flooding in Hyattsville, MD. Corvias and the CWP also presented to industry leaders and addressed stormwater and climate-based challenges at StormCon, a premier east coast water trade show. The Fresh Coast Protection Partnership, between Corvias and Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District is making critical strides to achieve compliance with pollutant programs, reduce regional flooding and build local green infrastructure capacity and participation to benefit the region. More than 56 projects were reviewed and prioritized, among them, a ribbon cutting and forest planting ceremony to celebrate the River Trail School Sustainable Production Forest.
In late December, the company also announced that Shane Kilgore, vice president of information technology, with the support of his team, was the recipient of the esteemed Info-Tech CIO award. He was one of 10 recipients for the mid-market division.
At Corvias, we pride ourselves on giving back to the communities in which we live and work. In 2022, the Corvias team increased volunteering by 40% over the previous year and together with its donation-match program donated more than $120,000 to organizations in need.
“If you look holistically at our portfolio, it is truly amazing to see all we have accomplished. We are grateful for the steadfast commitment of our team, partners, vendors and contractors, who support our vision truly care about the work we do,” said Wilson. “And, we are proud of the milestones and foundational work achieved, which will help to make an even greater impact in 2023 and beyond.”
About Corvias
As a privately-owned company headquartered in Warwick, RI, Corvias partners with the Department of Defense, higher education and government institutions nationwide to solve their most essential systemic problems and create long-term, sustainable value through our unique approach to partnership. Corvias pursues the kinds of partnerships that materially and sustainably improve the quality of life for the people who call our communities home, purposefully choosing to partner with organizations who share our values and whose mission is to serve as the foundational blocks, or pillars, of our nation. To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com.
About Corvias Property Management
For more than 20 years, Corvias Property Management has applied its resident-first approach to provide housing operations, maintenance and service support for military and university communities to create safe, high-quality places to live, learn, work and interact. Corvias Property Management manages 22,000 residential units, totaling approximately 50 million square feet of real estate across ten U.S. states, including at seven military installations and 14 universities.
