The "Cosmeceuticals Market Research Report by Active Ingredients, Product Type, Material Type, Distribution Channel, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cosmeceuticals Market size was estimated at USD 67.05 billion in 2021, USD 73.63 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.98% to reach USD 118.71 billion by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Cosmeceuticals to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Active Ingredients, the market was studied across Antioxidants, Botanicals, Exfoliants, Peptides & Protiens, and Retinoids.
- Based on Product Type, the market was studied across Hair Care, Oral Care, and Skin Care. The Hair Care is further studied across Anti-Hair Fall, Hair Growth, and Scalp Repair. The Skin Care is further studied across Anti-Acne, Anti-Aging, Anti-Stress, Anti-Tanning, Moisturizer, and Whitening.
- Based on Material Type, the market was studied across Multifunctional or Synthetic and Natural.
- Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Beauty Salons, Online Retailing, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, and Specialty Stores.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cosmeceuticals Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Healthy Demand for Anti-Aging Products to Avoid Age Spots, Uneven Skin Tone, Wrinkles, Hair Damages, and Dry Skin
- Increasing Consumer Consciousness About the Benefits of Cosmeceuticals Coupled With a Rising Number of Premium Quality Cosmeceuticals Products
- Rising Affordability Among the Consumers, Growing Urban Population, Increasing Number of Middle-Aged People, and a Fast-Paced Life
Restraints
- Limited Awareness About the Benefits of Cosmeceuticals
Opportunities
- Emergence and Popularity of Natural and Organic Products
- Advanced Technologies Such as Plant Stem Cell Technology, and Nanotechnology for the Development of New Active Ingredients
Challenges
- Loosely Defined Regulatory Standards for Product and Brands
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Cosmeceuticals Market, by Active Ingredients
7. Cosmeceuticals Market, by Product Type
8. Cosmeceuticals Market, by Material Type
9. Cosmeceuticals Market, by Distribution Channel
10. Americas Cosmeceuticals Market
11. Asia-Pacific Cosmeceuticals Market
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cosmeceuticals Market
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Company Usability Profiles
15. Appendix
Company Profiles
- Allergan
- Avon Products, Inc
- Beiersdorf
- Croda International PLC
- Johnson & Johnson
- L'oreal Group
- Procter & Gamble
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc
- Uniliver
