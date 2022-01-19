DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2022--
Costa Rica's 5G mobile inches closer.
Costa Rica's Ministry of Science, Technology, and Telecommunications in November 2021 reiterated that it sought to recover 5G-suitable frequencies from the state-owned telco Grupo ICE. ICE's mobile business unit Kolbi holds 5G-suitable frequencies in several bands identified for 5G.
The government is pressing to have these blocks made available for 5G, with an auction expected in 2022. Grupo ICE faces not being paid compensation for the blocks which it will be asked to return, partly on the basis that the company had either failed to use them or had underused them.
Overall, the Costa Rican telecom sector in 2020 was underwhelming, with minimal growth in some areas while other market sectors experienced contractions. Two bright spots were the fixed broadband market, which continues to expand in size and performance: the length of the fibre network increased 56% in 2020, reaching 176,000km.
Broadband data speeds are also increasing dramatically, with most services now offering speeds greater than 10Mb/s. In the mobile broadband sector, the subscriber penetration rate approached 100% at the end of 2021.
