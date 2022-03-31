North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Rain, heavy at times early. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain, heavy at times early. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.