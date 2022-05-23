WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2022--
CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets, proudly announced today that Corey Durant, Vice President of Research, was named to the 2022 EMPower Ethnic Minority Role Model Lists.
Created by diversity and inclusion membership organization INvolve and supported by Yahoo Finance, the lists showcase leaders who are smashing the ceiling for people of color within global business. Durant was included in the 100 Senior Executives list, which recognizes senior executives who are leading by example and removing barriers on the pathway to success for ethnically diverse employees. Each person on the list was scored on the influence of their role, their impact on ethnic minority inclusion inside and outside the workplace and their business achievements.
“I’m honored to have been selected as an EMpower Role Model and recognized alongside so many inspirational leaders who are helping foster inclusive communities, especially in the workplace,” said Durant.
Since 2020, Durant has been the Founder and Executive Sponsor of CoStar Group’s Black Excellence Network (B.E.N.), the company’s first African American employee resource group. With more than 600 active members, the group hosted over 25 events in its inaugural year. B.E.N. seeks to promote positive workplace dynamics and elevate the contribution of Black people within the organization by increasing visibility and education and bringing awareness to Black history and culture, such as through books clubs and a speaker series.
Additionally, Durant actively attends recruiting events and career fairs at HBCUs and all universities to support building a diverse talent pool at CoStar Group. Through B.E.N., Durant promotes mentorship and leadership development opportunities for CoStar Group’s Black employees and facilitates corporate philanthropic opportunities that impact and influence the Black community, including overseeing the donation of 500 Chromebook laptops to Richmond Public Schools students for virtual learning.
Outside of CoStar Group, Durant serves on the Board of Directors of the Maymont Foundation, a 100-acre historic estate and park in Richmond, Virginia that puts on films and exhibits detailing the experiences of the domestic workers in the social, economic and technological context of the era. In this role, Durant helps to carry out the Foundation's founding principles to ensure the museum is open to everyone and fosters community engagement, citizen leadership and private philanthropy.
