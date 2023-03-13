CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 13, 2023--
For over 50 years, Cotton Incorporated leads the charge in providing resources and research needed to help companies develop and market superior, innovative and profitable products. With U.S. cotton production on the rise in 2023, the company aims to ensure that cotton remains the first choice among consumers in apparel and home products while also providing sustainable solutions through every stage of the cotton life cycle.
Since it was founded in 1970, the not-for-profit company does not manufacture or sell products but conducts research to benefit every link on the cotton supply chain and develops promotions that encourage the use and desirability of cotton and cotton products.
As a recognized global authority and resource for all things cotton, the departments of Cotton Incorporated are comprised of experts that continually develop resources for each phase including:
- Market Data – the company develops corporate strategy and program metrics based on market data including economic factors, supply and demand as well as supply chain insights.
- Cotton Production– cotton growers, ginners and their support industries are provided research and technical services through the Agriculture and Environmental Research department who utilizes leading Universities and other research facilities in a wide range of disciplines to improve the profitability of cotton through the creation and utilization of knowledge.
- Quality Products – research labs improve cotton by focusing on nonwoven innovations, product development, trend analysis, and modern dyeing and finishing techniques.
- Consumer Marketing – cotton is woven throughout the everyday lives of consumers and through the research and innovations conducted it is imperative to convey the emotions and feelings behind the way cotton impacts our everyday lives.
Through Cotton Incorporated, cotton became the first commodity to market directly to the consumer. The icon for this outreach was the Seal of Cotton trademark, a logo indicating that the product contains cotton. Since its introduction in 1973, the Seal of Cotton has been used on a variety of cotton-containing and cotton-related products, from apparel and beauty products to laundry detergent. The Company’s 1989 “ The Fabric of Our Lives ” campaign conveyed the emotional connection between cotton and consumers, and how cotton touches our lives every day.
In more recent years innovative programs such as the Blue Jeans Go Jean ™ denim recycling program and dynamic events such as Cotton’s 24-Hour Fashion Show and Cotton’s 60-second Runway Show showcase the range of cotton and cotton-rich apparel offered by well-known brands, retailers and designers.
About Cotton Incorporated:
Cotton Incorporated is the research and promotion company for upland cotton. Funded by U.S. cotton growers and importers of Upland cotton-containing products, the not-for-profit organization’s mission is to increase the demand for and profitability of cotton. As a resource for the cotton industry, Cotton Incorporated conducts or oversees more than 450 research and educational projects in an average year. Research areas range from the development of agricultural and textile innovations to analyses of commodity and market data. For more information or to learn more, follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube.
