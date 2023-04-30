DETROIT — Hundreds of tulips of every shade have sprouted at Detroit's popular Campus Martius park, as they do every spring, and tourists are soon expected to follow suit.
But as the weather warms in the weeks ahead and visitors from Michigan, Ontario and elsewhere descend on Campus Martius, Greektown, the Riverwalk and other downtown locations, local officials and some restaurant owners acknowledge they're concerned about a recent rash of shootings and how the violence might affect tourism.
Some say they're closely following the Detroit Police Department's efforts closely to boost law enforcement because crime needs to be addressed "to the fullest point" after at least five shootings marred a warm weekend a few weeks ago, two of which were fatal.
"They were extremely tragic, and, quite frankly, they were surprising," said Eric Larson, head of the Downtown Detroit Partnership.
Officials with the Downtown Detroit Partnership said they're monitoring the recent spate of shootings and working closely with city officials and law enforcement. The partnership manages nearly 2,000 events annually in the city's downtown parks and spaces, including Campus Martius Park, Cadillac Square, Beacon Park, Capitol Park, Grand Circus Park and the Woodward Esplanade.
There was a shooting at Detroit's popular Riverwalk and another left dead a beloved Greektown security guard, Daryll Straughter, after a fight outside a Greektown liquor store. Two people have since been charged in connection with Straughter's death.
Will Moragne, also a security guard in Greektown who knew Straughter for five years, called him "the coolest guy" he'd ever met.
"Daryll was a great father, a brother, a husband and a leader of men," Moragne said. "Daryll wanted nothing but the best for everybody. He helped and protected everybody no matter who you were."
Yanni Dionisopoulos ― the owner of three Greektown staples, the Golden Fleece restaurant, Bakalikon Market and Exodus Rooftop ― knew Straughter for more than 25 years and worked just down the street from him.
"That was not just ... another shooting that some people are immune to. It was the cold-blooded murder of Daryll Straughter," Dionisopoulos said. "In the 23 years that I've been here, I've never endured such tragic events one after another. I can't explain it, but it is something that we can't turn our backs on."
The Greektown businesses want to restore the area to a vibrant community where families can come to enjoy themselves and experience "Greek hospitality," Dionisopoulos said. His family has run Greektown restaurants for 53 years, and he said the community needs to address the recent violence.
"We have to address it to the fullest point of it because it's tragic and terrible, and it's destroying our district," Dionisopoulos said. "We've come to a point where instead of worrying and running our businesses, we're trying to run the streets now and trying to solve societal problems."
Dionisopoulos wants to support the police in keeping Greektown safe and said the community and officials need to condemn the violence together.
"No one wants to be in an environment where they don't feel safe. ... Unfortunately, because of the popularity of the district, it became a destination where everybody thought they can just come down and do whatever they want," he said. "That's not the case."
Brighton native Alex Cwiek, 28, had heard about the slew of Greektown shootings a few weeks ago but was not deterred from having a weekend of fun with his brother and friends.
"I figured I can look into it, read into it and freak myself out or just go because I know that ... there's investment in the area and safety is high on the list," Cwiek said Friday. "Hopefully, it never happens again."
Cwiek was celebrating his impending nuptials with a bachelor party in Greektown, beginning at the Hollywood Casino. He's been living in Texas for a couple of years but traveled home for the weekend to celebrate.
"We came to an area that had a casino and other fun things to do," Cwiek said. "My dad always took me here when we went to Tigers games. ... Good memories."
Detroit police Chief James White and Mayor Mike Duggan unveiled a 12-point plan at a news conference recently to curb the violence that led to the shootings in Greektown and near the Detroit Riverwalk. The plan includes stationing undercover police officers in crowded areas and expanding the Eagle Eye Hotline through the Real Time Crime Center.
The city will also increase lighting in Greektown, install video wall monitors so people know they are being recorded and police will strictly enforce the city's curfew for minors.
The news conference marked the fifth consecutive year that DPD and city officials have discussed plans to address warm-weather violence in Greektown.
Claude Molinari, president and CEO of Visit Detroit, echoed White's remarks that no crime in Detroit is acceptable. This philosophy has helped the Detroit Police Department reduce crime over the past 20 years, Molinari said.
"The police department has an unwavering commitment to serve and protect every resident and visitor," Molinari said in a statement.
Dionisopoulos is determined not to let the recent violence deter Greektown traditions like the Greek Independence Day Parade on May 7.
"We're blessed at the same time that we do have loyal base customers that are coming here for decades," he said. "After the tragic events that happened last week, we got a plethora of phone calls and messages, which was overwhelming and very supportive. ... It helped us move on, and that's why now I can say with a full heart and assurance that we will not allow any of this to happen, and we can't afford it to happen."
Approximately 4 million people visit Detroit's downtown parks every year, according to the Downtown Detroit Partnership.
Larson said the partnership already relies on initiatives to enhance security, including an ambassador program that has trained more than 100 people.
Started in 2006, ambassadors who wear bright yellow jackets marked with the word "Ambassador" on the back are stationed throughout downtown to help people with directions, restaurant recommendations and tourist attractions.
Ambassadors also are linked to a communications network shared by the Detroit Police Department and private security officers "to help encourage and maintain a safe downtown," according to DDP's website.
The Downtown Detroit Partnership also relies on a program called Project Lighthouse to bolster security, Larson said. The program includes 18 participating businesses with 24-7 security available to help anyone in need downtown, whether it be for directions or a car that won't start.
Larson said the partnership is constantly looking at ways to improve security, both with its partners and the Detroit Police Department. One tactic is to spread out events across its parks so crowds aren't as dense, he said.
"Whenever something happens like what happened over the weekend, we take a step back" and look at everything, Larson said.
Officials also have begun to rely more on technology, including a network of cameras that links back to three command centers, to help respond faster to issues.
"Technology has been a great tool," Larson said. "It allows us to have more visibility in more places and respond faster when there is a situation."
Larson said he hopes "a few bad actors" don't taint what downtown offers for residents and visitors. He said visitors do need to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings. But he said he's downtown every day, and "I feel very safe."
"It's a wonderful community," Larson said. "It has tremendous offerings."
