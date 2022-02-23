NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 23, 2022--
The Council for Economic Education (CEE) has elected Rebecca Patterson, current CEE board member and chief investment strategist at Bridgewater Associates, its new board chairperson.
A CEE board member since June 2021, she succeeds Barry Haimes, managing partner of Sage Asset Management, who served as chairperson for more than a decade; he will also continue to serve on the CEE board.
“As a leader in the financial industry, Rebecca brings relevant knowledge and operational expertise as well as a commitment to diversity and inclusion which is critical to advancing our goal to afford all students access to economic and personal finance education,” said Nan J. Morrison, CEE’s president and CEO. “With Rebecca leading our board, we are confident that CEE will continue improving equity in education.”
Morrison added: “I also want to thank Barry for his tremendous contributions to CEE as board chairperson over the past 11 years. His depth of experience and strategic guidance have been pivotal to our success.”
Ms. Patterson is a partner and chief investment strategist at Bridgewater, where she is responsible for shaping the firm’s agenda for researching and building systematic strategies in global financial markets and developing new investment solutions for clients. She also serves on Bridgewater’s executive, investment, and commercial and business strategy committees and helps lead the asset management firm’s diversity and inclusion efforts. Prior to joining Bridgewater, Ms. Patterson served as chief investment officer at Bessemer Trust and spent 15 years at J.P. Morgan as a chief investment strategist in the firm’s asset management arm and running the bank’s global currency and commodity trading desk. Ms. Patterson has been named to American Banker’s Most Powerful Women in Finance for six consecutive years. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism from the University of Florida, a Master’s in International Relations from The Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies and Master of Business Administration from New York University.
“Personal finance and economic education are critical in today’s global economy and helping expand access to these crucial life skills is extremely rewarding,” said Ms. Patterson. “My ongoing work with CEE has reinforced the importance of equitable financial education, and I look forward to helping the organization further its mission of making a difference in the lives of students, their communities and generations to come.”
About the Council for Economic Education:
The Council for Economic Education’s mission is to teach K-12 students about economics and personal finance so they can make better decisions for themselves, their families and their communities. We carry out our mission by providing resources and training to K-12 educators and have done so for over 70 years. Nearly two-thirds of the tens of thousands of teachers we reach virtually and in-person are in low to moderate income schools. All resources and programs are developed by educators and delivered by our nearly 200 affiliates across the country in every state. We also advocate for more and better education in personal finance and economics, primarily through CEE’s biennial Survey of the States. Find out more at councilforeconed.org.
