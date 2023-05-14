DALLAS — Families and communities have been grieving in the wake of the May 6 mass shooting at an Allen outlet mall.
In just a few minutes, eight lives were taken and seven more people were wounded, some of them critically. An Allen police officer responding to another call fatally shot the heavily armed gunman.
The massacre also shocked and overwhelmed the Collin County medical examiner’s office.
Usually, the office handles a homicide every two to three weeks, said Dr. Kenny Su, the county’s chief medical examiner.
Among those killed were two two sisters in elementary school, two parents and one of their children, an engineer, a man seeking asylum from violence in Venezuela, and a security guard credited with getting one person to safety before he was killed trying to help others.
In the days following the shooting, officials worked long hours to move the bodies of victims, identify them and notify their families, offering some closure after the nation’s second-deadliest mass shooting so far this year.
Su’s voice shook at times as he explained how employees put in days of overtime to complete their investigation. It was important to provide closure to families and information to the public, he said.
“All of us have lots of pressure. We have to handle the emotion, too,” Su told The Dallas Morning News. “Because we feel angry about the shooter and we feel sad for the victims. But it’s our work. It’s our job.”
But, he added: “Compared to the loss of the families, this is nothing.”
‘An obligation to act swiftly’
Weekends are typically light in the medical examiner’s office, Su said. Earlier in the day on May 6, he had received one homicide from an unrelated incident.
Then a field agent called him about the mass shooting.
Realizing the gravity of the situation, Su said he began preparing to take the bodies as field agents worked to transport them from the mall. In addition to the eight victims, the office also received the body of the gunman.
Workers at the medical examiner’s office “felt an obligation to act swiftly” — taking on extra shifts, skipping lunches and staying late, chief field agent Robert Laughon said.
It took many hours to identify the dead and notify their families, especially with some of the victims having relatives in other countries, Laughon said in a written statement.
Some victims could be identified visually or were carrying identification. The FBI provided on-site digital fingerprint scanning, which made the process easier, he said.
For the children, family members were shown postmortem photographs. Su said field agents show the pictures in black and white in an effort to lessen the trauma.
Examining the evidence
The eight victims were identified as Kyu Cho, 37; Cindy Cho, 35; James Cho, 3; Daniela Mendoza, 11; Sofia Mendoza, 8; Christian LaCour, 20; Elio Cumana-Rivas, 32; and Aishwarya Thatikonda, 26.
Su and one technician performed their autopsies — and the gunman’s — finishing Wednesday morning.
“We did our best,” Su said. “We feel exhausted. All of my team, we all feel exhausted.”
Su said he worked more than 12 hours each day, dealing with two to three cases.
He would stand and “examine all of the details, collecting the evidence, projectiles and recording all those findings,” he said.
Victims who had family abroad had to have their death certificates expedited to quickly allow remains to be sent overseas.
Now, Su said, the office is working on cases it had to postpone. The facility can store about 15 bodies at a time; on May 8 it had 17 and needed a mobile morgue transport unit.
‘Emotionally, they suffer a lot’
Before Saturday, Su said, he had not experienced anything like the work necessary in the aftermath of the shooting. The sudden loss of life was difficult for him to imagine in Collin County, where homicides are infrequent.
”It probably takes a while to digest this sadness,” Su said. He added: “You don’t expect that to happen.”
The county’s population is quickly expanding, he said, and now the office is planning to expand its staff so it can navigate similar situations more smoothly.
“I hope we don’t have to face this again,” Su said. “But I think we need to prepare ourselves.”
Laughon called the past several days “difficult” for employees, adding that many of the department’s workers have frequented the mall with their families.
”Employees with young kids empathize for the children who died and for the surviving family grieving their loss,” he wrote. “Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered this unimaginable tragedy.”
Su said several of the field agents need counseling because “emotionally, they suffer a lot.”
Laughon said employees were debriefed using counseling services from a company that specializes in helping first responders after traumatic events.
“This office and community owe a debt of gratitude to the brave officer who neutralized the gunman,” he said. “If not for him, many more people could have been wounded or killed.”
