PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The wife and brother-in-law of a Rhode Island coin and precious metals dealer convicted of laundering millions of dollars for a Colombian drug cartel have lost their latest bid to hold on to $136 million each they have been ordered to forfeit.
A three-judge panel for the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week let stand a lower court finding that Donna Saccoccia, wife of coin dealer Stephen Saccoccia, and her brother, Vincent “Micky” Hurley, played critical roles in the conspiracy to launder the money, The Providence Journal reported Monday.
Donna Saccoccia and Hurley had argued that the forfeiture judgments must be vacated because neither was responsible for the money-laundering enterprise that operated out of a coin shop in Cranston.
Stephen Saccoccia was convicted in 1993 and sentenced to 660 years in prison, the maximum under mandatory sentencing guidelines. Donna Saccoccia, was also convicted and sentenced to 14 years in prison. She was released in 2004. Hurley was sentenced to 18 years behind bars.