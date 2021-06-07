CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — No adults were waiting in New Hampshire emergency departments for inpatient psychiatric care Monday for the first time in 14 months.
The likely temporary elimination of the waiting list for adults comes four weeks after the state Supreme Court ruled that psychiatric patients being held involuntarily in emergency rooms must be given a chance to contest their detention within three days of their arrival.
State law requires probable cause hearings for such patients within three days of an “involuntary emergency admission,” but the state argued the clock doesn’t start until someone is transferred to an inpatient facility. However, those facilities often have no available beds, leaving patients “boarding” in emergency departments for weeks at a time.
The state had achieved a major milestone in late March 2020 when, for the first time in eight years, no one was waiting in a hospital emergency room for an inpatient psychiatric bed. But the numbers went back up during the coronavirus pandemic and by last month, more than 80 mental health patients, including record numbers of children, were waiting on any given day.
In response to the lawsuit, Gov. Chris Sununu issued an executive order allowing the Department of Health and Human Services to implement short-term solutions, including offering incentives to long-term facilities to accept older psychiatric patients.
“We are moving full speed ahead and are breaking down barriers in order to serve our most vulnerable,” Sununu said Monday. "While there is much more work to be done, our immediate actions have started to show promising results – and we are not letting up.”
Lawmakers will hold a public hearing Tuesday on a long-term proposal to address the issue.