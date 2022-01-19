FILE - Gary Lee Sampson, center, is escorted into Hillsborough County Superior Court, June, 1 2004, in Nashua, N.H. A federal appeals court is considering vacating the murder convictions of Sampson, convicted of killing two Massachusetts men in carjackings in 2001, because he was still appealing his execution when he died in prison last month. The Federal Bureau of Prisons says Sampson, 62, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.