Covetrus® (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, announced today that it will release second quarter 2022 results before the markets open on Thursday, August 4, 2022.
As a result of the Company’s previously announced agreement to be acquired by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and TPG, Covetrus will not conduct a quarterly earnings call to discuss second quarter results with the financial community.
About Covetrus
Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,700 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https://covetrus.com/.
