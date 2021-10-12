COVID-19: Cytokine Storm and Coagulopathy Markers Controlled With Nichi Glucan Variants; The First of Its Kind Report in a Clinical Study

Nichi Glucan and Nichi Glucan REFIX Beta 1,3-1,6 glucans, produced by AFO-202 and N-163 strains of Black Yeast Aureobasidium Pullulans are unique from other Beta glucans, being produced as an exo-polysaccharide with higher purity and unique structure, which are considered as reasons for their multiple benefits to human health, including the one reported in this clinical study in Covid-19 patients.