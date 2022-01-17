DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2022--
The "COVID-19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) - Medical Devices Pipeline Product Landscape, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides comprehensive information about the COVID 19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
COVID 19 EIA/ELISA are the most widely used assays having high sensitivity and specificity. They are used to detect the recombinant protein and peptide antigens in the samples.
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the COVID 19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of COVID 19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Pipeline Products by Territory
3.3 Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.4 Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.5 Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 COVID 19 Enzyme Immuno Assay/Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (EIA/ELISA) Companies and Product Overview
6 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- 20/20 GeneSystems Inc
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Abbott Laboratories
- Absology Co Ltd
- Abwiz Bio Inc
- Achira Labs Pvt Ltd
- ADiTx Therapeutics Inc
- ADMA Biologics Inc
- AegirBio AB
- Aegis Sciences Corp
- Affigenix Biosolutions Pvt Ltd
- Agilent Technologies Inc
- ALPCO Diagnostics
- Anhui Deep Blue Medical Technology Co Ltd
- Ansh Labs LLC
- Arrayit Corp
- ARUP Laboratories
- Avacta Group Plc
- Axim Biotechnologies Inc
- Axium BioResearch Inc
- Babson Diagnostics Inc
- Base10 Genetics Inc
- Beckman Coulter Inc
- Beijing Shengkun Kangru Medical Equipment Co Ltd
- Ben-Gurion University of the Negev
- Biohit Healthcare Ltd
- BioIQ Inc
- Biolinker Synthetic Biology Ltd
- Biomerica Inc
- Bio-Techne Corp
- BioVaxys Technology Corp
- Bloom Diagnostics AG
- Boston University
- BreviTest Technologies LLC
- Calviri Inc
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc
- CareHealth America Corp
- Cellex Inc
- Cellmid Ltd
- Celltrion Inc
- Core Technology Co Ltd
- DiaCarta Inc
- Diagnostics Biochem Canada Inc
- DIALAB GmbH
- DiaSorin SpA
- Diazyme Laboratories Inc
- DLS Research and Ventures
- DRG International Inc
- EDP Biotech Corporation
- Empower Clinics Inc
- Enable Biosciences Inc
- Enzo Biochem Inc
- Epigentek Group Inc
- Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.
- Eurobio Scientific SA
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Euroimmun AG
- Excelsior Bio-Systems Inc
- Ezra AI Inc
- Fujirebio Diagnostics Inc
- General Biologicals Corp
- Halberd Corp
- Hecin Scientific Inc
- Hunan Lituo Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Icosagen AS
- ICT International
- IDvet
- Immunodiagnostics Ltd
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd
- Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
- Interpace Biosciences Inc
- Kantaro Biosciences LLC
- Kephera Diagnostics LLC
- KRISHGEN BioSystems
- Lansion Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Leadgene Biomedical Inc
- Leinco Technologies Inc
- Liquid Diagnostics LLC
- Lumos Diagnostics Inc
- Maxim Biomedical Inc
- Meridian Bioscience Inc
- Module Innovations Pvt Ltd
- Mologic Ltd
- Monarch Global Health LLC
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc
- Nanjing Liming Bio-Products Co Ltd
- NanoRepro AG
- Nirmidas Biotech Inc
- Northwestern University
- Novacyt SA
- NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH
- Novo Nordisk AS
- OraSure Technologies Inc
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings Plc
- Oy Medix Biochemica Ab
- P3 Diagnostics LLC
- Pepex Biomedical, Inc.
- PerkinElmer Inc
- Pinnacle BioLabs
- Prantae Solutions Pvt Ltd
- Premier Medical Corporation
- ProAxsis Ltd
- ProGnosis Biotech SA
- Promega Corp
- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc
- Qiagen NV
- Qlife Holding AB
- Quanterix Corp
- Quotient Ltd
- Randox Laboratories Ltd
- Roche Diagnostics International Ltd
- Safetest Comercio de Diagnosticos Ltd
- Salofa Oy
- ScheBo Biotech AG
- Sciteck Diagnostics Inc
- Shenzhen Kingfocus Biomedical Engineering Co Ltd
- Shenzhen Tisenc Medical Devices Co Ltd
- Shijiazhuang Hipro Biotechnology Co Ltd
- Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- SQI Diagnostics Inc
- St Petersburg Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums
- Stream Bio Ltd
- Syngene
- Sysmex Corp
- Taizhou ZECEN Biotech Co Ltd
- The Binding Site Inc
- ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc
- Trinity College Dublin
- University of Melbourne
- VidaCheck LLC
- VirIntel LLC
- Vivera Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Vyriad Inc
- West Virginia University School of Medicine
- Zalgen Labs LLC
- Zandcell AB
- ZRT Laboratory LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2nfxc5
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005372/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/17/2022 10:56 AM/DISC: 01/17/2022 10:56 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005372/en